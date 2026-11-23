Brock Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers to a 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, solidifying their status as top NFC contenders with a dominant defensive and offensive performance.

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a commanding performance on Sunday, securing a decisive 35-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings at the historic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. This lopsided win underscores the 49ers' position as serious contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl, especially after dismantling a Minnesota squad that entered the game boasting the NFL's best defense. The result improves the 49ers' record to 9-1 in the NFC, highlighting their consistency and depth on both sides of the ball.

Purdy's Masterful Quarterbacking Display

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was the undisputed architect of the 49ers' triumph, orchestrating a flawless offensive attack with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Purdy completed 21 of his 26 pass attempts for a total of 255 yards, demonstrating exceptional accuracy and control throughout the entire contest. Two of his touchdown connections came with tight end George Kittle, who served as a reliable target in the red zone. The efficiency of the passing game allowed San Francisco to dictate the tempo and keep the high-powered Vikings offense off the field for significant portions of the game.

Also read Cork Dominates 2026 PwC Camogie All-Stars with Nine Selected Players

Defensive Shutdown and Complementary Football

While the offense provided the points, the 49ers defense played a pivotal role in securing the win by constantly putting pressure on the Vikings and forcing turnovers or stalled drives. Purdy highlighted the team's cohesive strategy after the game, stating that everyone was dialed in and that they played complementary football. He noted that the defense consistently got the ball back for the offense, which allowed the unit to go out and make plays. This synergy between the two sides of the ball was evident as the 49ers suffocated the Vikings' offensive rhythm, preventing them from gaining any significant momentum.

Advertisement

Additional Scoring and Key Contributors

Beyond the passing game, several other key players contributed to the 49ers' offensive explosion with critical scoring plays. Wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Christian McCaffrey both found the end zone, adding to the team's total score and showcasing the versatility of the San Francisco attack. Additionally, Ji'Ayir Brown scored a touchdown, further spreading the wealth and ensuring that the Vikings defense could not focus on stopping just one player. The balanced scoring attack left the Minnesota defense overwhelmed and unable to adjust to the multiple threats coming from different positions on the field.

Broader NFL Landscape and Other Results

While the 49ers continued their dominance in the NFC, other games across the league saw significant developments that impacted the standings. In the AFC West, the Denver Broncos stayed level with the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the division after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24. Jonah Coleman led the Broncos with 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns, helping extend their winning streak to six games. Meanwhile, in another matchup, the New York Giants overcame the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-18, with JJ McCarthy throwing a touchdown and Jameis Winston running for one. This victory allowed the Giants to consolidate their lead in the NFC East while snapping the Jaguars' three-game win streak.