As the World Cup returns to the US for the first time since 1994, San Francisco shows a mixed reception, with Mexican fans dominating the early atmosphere. Bars and fan zones provide the real excitement, while the city's logistical challenges and muted official decorations contrast with the passionate gatherings of supporters.

The San Francisco Bay Area is hosting matches for the first time since 1994, but the city itself feels like a host with a split personality.

The stadium in Santa Clara is a 42-mile journey from downtown, requiring a combination of three types of public transport to reach. In the city, the World Cup presence is muted outside of specific pockets. A Macy's store window displays mannequins in jerseys of Japan, Mexico, Canada, and the USA, but they look as lifeless as lost autonomous vehicles. In Walgreens, a small section of official World Cup souvenirs sits next to the Pride aisle, featuring forlorn-looking Infantino-branded items.

The only real football fever is a giant World Cup mural in the window of the Steps of Rome restaurant in North Beach, the vibrant Little Italy, where locals munch on pizza and pasta. The tournament feels duller without Italy, but the organizers in shiny suits know how to pamper visiting supporters. Fans from Qatar, Switzerland, Jordan, Austria, Paraguay, Turkey, Algeria, and Australia are expected, but early arrivals are dominated by Mexican jerseys.

California was part of Mexico until 1848, so the green army has effectively become the home team. Down at Fisherman's Wharf, Pier 39 hosts one of the city's fan zones. Mexican families gather before the big screen to watch the opener against South Africa, with some saying they cannot afford match tickets but are enjoying the atmosphere in the city. The bars are the real winners.

Cyril Hackett, Irish owner of the Mad Dog in the Fog pub in Haight Ashbury, told Fox News the World Cup is like ten St. Patrick's Days in one. The mayor was filmed at Napper Tandy's Irish bar in the Mission, surrounded by cheering green shirts, mostly Mexicans. The Blarney Stone in Inner Sunset opens early, showing all matches and serving tacos. It is a perfect union of Los Chicos de Verde.

Reflecting on the 1994 World Cup, I covered it as a young journalist for The Irish Press, road-tripping with the legendary Con Houlihan. We were on a tight budget, staying at a motel up the Orlando freeway while the main press corps enjoyed luxury hotels. The motel staff treated us like family, especially Con, who had a reserved seat at the cocktail bar. He wrote about birds, aquatic life in the local pond, Florida weather, Hemingway, and football.

We drove to training sessions in blistering heat, playing cassette tapes of the B52s and West Side Story for the Mexico match. Those memories make the recent near-qualification for a rematch utterly frustrating. Thirty-two years later, the question remains: will the US truly embrace the World Cup? Americans love their sports, as evidenced by the nation's fascination with the New York Knicks' recent basketball exploits.

The Knicks are a perfect metaphor for this crazy country: great, hopeless, a lost cause, and joyously brilliant all at once. The World Cup in San Francisco is a microcosm of that spirit, with diverse fans creating a unique blend of cultures and passions. The city's fanzones and bars are buzzing, but the true test will be whether this enthusiasm translates into a lasting legacy for soccer in the United States





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