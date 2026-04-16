SAOL Knitwear has issued a significant recall for its Baby Aran Sleeping Nest due to a serious suffocation hazard. The design of the hood poses a risk of obstructing a baby's airway during sleep. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has detailed the recall, including affected product codes and a list of retailers nationwide. Consumers are urged to cease use immediately and contact SAOL Knitwear for a refund or replacement.

A critical product safety alert has been issued concerning the Baby Aran Sleeping Nest , manufactured by SAOL Knitwear. The company has initiated a comprehensive recall of this product from retail outlets throughout the nation, driven by a significant concern regarding potential suffocation risk s to infants.

The design of the knit sleeping garment features a hood that, under certain circumstances during a baby's sleep, may inadvertently cover the infant's nose and mouth for an extended and perilous duration. This potential obstruction of breathing pathways presents a grave danger of suffocation, prompting immediate regulatory action.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has officially listed this recall on its website, providing crucial information for consumers. Included in their notification are the specific product numbers, or Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) numbers, that identify the affected items. These critical identifiers are NK200-004-OS, NK200-332-OS, NK200-525-OS, and NK200-687-OS.

The CCPC estimates that a total of 121 units of this product have been sold within the Republic of Ireland, highlighting the extent of the potential exposure. The recalled product was distributed through a network of retailers across the country, underscoring the widespread nature of the recall.

These retailers include An Tuirne – Aran Islands Sweaters, Aran Sweater Market Ltd, Donegal Shop, Fernhill Garden Centre, Ionad Failte an Dun Beag / Stonehouse Gift Shop, John P. Keogh & Sons Irish Gifts and Crafts, Kenny Woollen mills, O’Briens Crafts and Knitwear, Paddywagon Limerick, Quinns Craftshop & Sweater Shop, SHEEP & WOOL CENTRE, Sue’s Limited, and Village Crafts. It is important for consumers to note that SKU numbers and product identifiers purchased from these specific retailers might vary from those directly listed by SAOL Knitwear, necessitating careful verification.

Consumers who believe they may have purchased the SAOL Knitwear Baby Aran Sleeping Nest are strongly advised to take immediate action to ensure their child's safety. The CCPC's guidance is unequivocal: customers must cease using the product immediately. To address this safety concern, SAOL Knitwear is offering affected consumers a full refund or a replacement product upon return of the item.

For detailed instructions on how to proceed with returning the product, or if consumers have any additional questions or require further clarification regarding this recall, they are encouraged to contact SAOL Knitwear directly. The company can be reached via email at sales@saolknitwear.com or by telephone at +1 917-781-2287 or +353-87-942-2013.

The prompt attention to this matter by both the manufacturer and the regulatory body reflects a commitment to infant safety and consumer well-being. Consumers seeking to stay informed on such critical alerts can also add RSVP as a preferred news source on Google for regular updates





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Product Recall SAOL Knitwear Baby Aran Sleeping Nest Suffocation Risk Consumer Safety

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Baby Sleeping Nest Recalled in Ireland Over Suffocation RiskA popular Baby Aran Sleeping Nest by SAOL Knitwear has been recalled across Ireland due to a significant suffocation risk. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued an urgent warning to parents, advising them to immediately stop using the product and return it for a refund. The recall is due to the product's hood potentially covering a baby's nose or mouth during sleep.

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