Sarah-Jayne's Brand Story: Creating Timeless, Feminine Fashion with Charlotte & Tess

Sarah-Jayne, the founder of Charlotte & Tess, shares her brand story and vision for creating elevated, wearable fashion that feels timeless, effortless, and empowering. From her background in the fashion industry to the launch of her second Atelier collection, Sarah-Jayne discusses her passion for designing pieces that feel special, yet still wearable in real life.

A woman with a strong background in the fashion industry, Sarah-Jayne launched Charlotte & Tess in 2020 while on maternity leave from her career as a business studies teacher.

Her vision was to create a destination for elevated, wearable fashion curating pieces that feel timeless, effortless, and empowering. Having recently launched her second Atelier collection, she shares with us her brand story so far. Charlotte & Tess began as a small online boutique and has evolved into a carefully curated multi-brand destination alongside their own label, Atelier by Charlotte & Tess.

While Sarah-Jayne loves discovering and bringing in incredible brands from across Europe and beyond, designing their own collections has become her biggest passion. There's something really special about creating pieces from the ground up and seeing women connect with them in such a personal way. The ethos behind Charlotte & Tess is to create pieces that feel timeless, feminine and special, but still wearable in real life.

Sarah-Jayne is very inspired by beautiful fabrics, flattering silhouettes and thoughtful details that make a piece feel unique without overpowering the woman wearing it. She never wants someone to feel like they have to wait for a special occasion to wear something beautiful. Having worked closely with their customers over the years, Sarah-Jayne has learned a lot about how women want to feel in their clothes - confident, comfortable, elevated and still themselves. That understanding really shapes every Atelier collection.

Atelier was born from wanting to create a truly feminine brand with beautiful fabrics, elevated details and pieces that felt both unique and timeless. Atelier has a strong focus on feminine occasionwear and elevated everyday dressing. They're known for luxurious fabrics, soft tailoring and thoughtful details that make each piece feel special.

Alongside more statement dresses and occasion pieces, they also design versatile wardrobe staples such as blazers, shirts and separates, but always with distinctive details, whether that's the cut, fabric, trims or silhouette. Sarah-Jayne wants every piece to feel refined and beautifully made, while still being easy to wear. Charlotte & Tess also curates a mix of contemporary designers and lifestyle brands that complement that same aesthetic.

Charlotte & Tess started very modestly with personal savings while Sarah-Jayne was on maternity leave. There was no outside investment or big business plan behind it, just a genuine passion and a belief that she could build something meaningful over time. Sarah-Jayne started very small online, reinvesting back into the business bit by bit and trying to run things as leanly as possible in the early days.

She thinks being open to learning is one of the most important qualities you can have as a business owner. Fashion, retail and business are constantly evolving, and she's always trying to learn more, improve and surround herself with people who know more than she does in certain areas. Another piece of advice Sarah-Jayne lives by is to truly understand your customer and serve them well.

Building a loyal community comes from listening to people, understanding what they want and making them feel valued. One of the biggest lessons for Sarah-Jayne has been the importance of really knowing your customer and staying true to your brand identity. It's easy to get distracted by trends or what everyone else is doing, but she's learned that the strongest businesses are the ones that have a very clear understanding of who they are and who they're creating for.

She's also learned how important it is to know your numbers and understand every part of your business, even the less glamorous side of things. Sarah-Jayne is always discovering beautiful brands, particularly within denim and elevated everyday dressing, and there are definitely a few she would love to bring to Charlotte & Tess in the future. For Atelier, they're currently working on a really exciting winter collection with a strong focus on heritage-inspired fabrics, feminine tailoring and rich textures





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Sarah-Jayne Charlotte & Tess Atelier Feminine Fashion Timeless Fashion Elevated Fashion Wearable Fashion Feminine Occasionwear Elevated Everyday Dressing Luxurious Fabrics Soft Tailoring Thoughtful Details Versatile Wardrobe Staples Distinctive Details Brand Identity Customer Understanding Loyal Community Beautiful Brands Denim Elevated Everyday Dressing Heritage-Inspired Fabrics Feminine Tailoring Rich Textures

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