Sarah MacCallum-Orr died after getting into difficulty in the water off Killiney Beach. Emergency teams from RNLI and Coast Guard responded, but she passed away after being transferred to St Vincent's University Hospital.

A woman who tragically lost her life after encountering difficulty in the water off Killiney Beach has been formally identified as Sarah MacCallum-Orr. The incident, which occurred on a Sunday, prompted a significant multi-agency emergency response involving coast guard units and lifeboat crews from the surrounding coastal regions.

Emergency Response at Killiney Beach

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Dublin received alerts regarding a person in distress in the water early on Sunday morning. In direct response to these reports, Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit, Rescue 116, Dún Laoghaire RNLI, and Howth RNLI were immediately tasked to the scene. The coordinated effort by these maritime rescue teams highlights the rapid deployment protocols active at this popular Dublin coastal location.

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Despite the extensive efforts made by the rescue teams to save her, Sarah MacCallum-Orr was recovered from the water and brought ashore. She was subsequently transferred to the care of the National Ambulance Service before being taken to St Vincent's University Hospital for further medical attention. It was at this hospital where she was pronounced dead, confirming the tragic outcome of the water incident.

Family Statement and Personal Background

Patricia Orr, the mother of the deceased, issued a heartfelt statement through social media regarding the loss of her daughter. She described Sarah as an incredibly beautiful, witty, talented, and kind individual, noting that no words can fully express the devastation felt by the family. She emphasized that the lives of those who knew her, including her mother, are forever changed by this sudden event.

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Describing her daughter's character, Patricia Orr highlighted that Sarah was a caring, creative, and sensitive soul who had a deep passion for sports, reading, and cooking. Despite the tragedy, her family recalled her confidence in the water, noting that she had rowed at university and sailed during her childhood, experiences that contributed to her water safety skills.

New Life in Dublin and Community Roots

Sarah MacCallum-Orr had moved to Ireland from the United Kingdom during the summer and was planning to establish a new life in the Cabra area of Dublin. Her family resides in the Cabra area, and she had expressed extreme happiness at returning to her roots at the family home. This move was intended to allow her to reconnect with her Irish cousins and integrate into the wonderful family community that supported her.

The Department of Transport provided an official statement confirming the sequence of events, noting that the casualty was transferred to St Vincent's University Hospital after being recovered ashore. The involvement of multiple RNLI stations and coast guard units underscores the scale of the search and rescue operation conducted on Sunday morning at Killiney Beach.

Aftermath and Official Acknowledgment

The identification of the victim and the release of the family statement mark the beginning of the immediate aftermath for the MacCallum-Orr family. The community and emergency services are now processing the loss of a young woman who had recently returned to her family's homeland. The details provided by the Department of Transport and the family serve to clarify the timeline and context of the incident at Killiney Beach.