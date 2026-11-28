Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi missiles aimed at Riyadh and Jazan infrastructure. The coalition responded with strikes on Yemen as hostilities resume after a truce.

Saudi air defense systems successfully intercepted multiple projectiles aimed at the kingdom on Saturday, including a cruise missile targeting the capital, Riyadh, and additional attacks directed at the southern regions. The Saudi-led coalition announced these defensive actions while Iran-aligned Houthi forces claimed responsibility for strikes on King Khalid International Airport and various energy infrastructure sites within the region. This latest escalation marks a significant intensification of cross-border hostilities that resumed in July after a period of relative calm following a 2022 truce.

Key Details of Saturday's Interceptions and Strikes

The coalition reported that its joint forces executed a military operation on Saturday evening to eliminate resources supporting Houthi missile and drone capabilities, though specific target locations remained undisclosed. Earlier in the day, Saudi authorities confirmed the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile fired toward Al-Shuqaiq, a coastal town in Jazan province critical for desalination and power generation serving southern Saudi Arabia. Debris from the intercepted missile caused no civilian injuries, according to official statements released by the coalition regarding the defensive operation.

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Houthi Claims and Strategic Targets Identified

Houthi militants stated they successfully attacked Saudi Aramco's Jazan oil refinery, which possesses a daily capacity of 400,000 barrels, alongside two power stations in southwestern Saudi Arabia over the preceding 48 hours. The refinery, situated on the Red Sea coast near the Yemeni border, had previously been struck by a projectile on Thursday, resulting in the death of one Nepalese worker and injuries to several others while temporarily disrupting operations. Additionally, the group claimed to have targeted the Hawiyah gas plant in the Eastern Province, prompting security alerts across Jazan and other parts of the kingdom.

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Context of Resumed Hostilities and Regional Impact

These attacks represent a sharp return to violence between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have steadily increased strikes on airports and energy facilities since July. The conflict originated in 2014 when the Houthis seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other territories, leading Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government. Although cross-border fighting subsided during the 2022 truce, hostilities officially resumed this year, ending the lull in attacks between the two nations.

Immediate Consequences and Future Implications

The ongoing exchange of fire has immediate implications for regional energy security and local infrastructure stability, particularly for facilities in Jazan that supply essential water and electricity. Saudi Arabia has responded to the increased threats with targeted air strikes on Houthi-controlled areas within neighboring Yemen, aiming to degrade their operational capacity. As security alerts remain active in sensitive provinces, the situation continues to evolve with both sides reinforcing their military positions and capabilities.