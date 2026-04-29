Saudi Arabia to End Funding for LIV Golf After This Season

Reports indicate Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will cease financial support for LIV Golf, potentially leading to significant changes for the breakaway league and its players.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly preparing to cease its financial backing of LIV Golf following the conclusion of the current season. This significant shift in strategy, as detailed in a report by the Wall Street Journal, will be communicated to players and staff as early as Thursday, according to sources close to the matter.

The potential end of funding marks a dramatic turn for the controversial golf league, which instigated a major disruption within professional golf by attracting prominent players from the PGA Tour with lucrative financial incentives. The creation of LIV Golf was intended to challenge the established order and reshape the economic landscape of the sport, but it appears the venture has not met the financial expectations of its backers.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the primary financial source for LIV Golf, is estimated to have invested approximately $5 billion into the league over the past four years. Despite this substantial outlay, LIV Golf has faced challenges in attracting consistent attendance and securing strong television viewership numbers. These difficulties, coupled with a change in the PIF’s strategic priorities, have led to the decision to withdraw funding.

The PIF has recently indicated a greater emphasis on domestic investments within Saudi Arabia for the next four years, diminishing the importance of funding an international golf league. Furthermore, recent geopolitical events, specifically the escalating tensions and attacks from Iran impacting Gulf nations, have likely influenced the PIF’s financial considerations. The fund has been compelled to re-evaluate its investments in light of these regional security concerns and the associated economic pressures.

The PIF, managing assets totaling around $1 trillion, has begun to treat its sports holdings, including LIV Golf, as investments that must demonstrate a return, similar to other sectors within its portfolio. This shift in perspective has naturally led to scrutiny of LIV Golf’s financial performance and its ability to generate sustainable revenue. While the PIF had been exploring potential alternative funding sources to maintain LIV Golf’s operations, the decision to end direct financial support appears to be firm.

The implications of this move are far-reaching, potentially leading to significant changes within LIV Golf, including player departures, restructuring of the league, or even its eventual dissolution. The future of the players who joined LIV Golf, lured by substantial contracts, is now uncertain, and the PGA Tour may see an influx of returning talent. The entire golf world is now watching closely to see how this dramatic development unfolds and what it means for the future of the sport.

The situation highlights the complexities of sports investments and the influence of geopolitical factors on major sporting ventures. The initial goal of disrupting the PGA Tour and creating a new golf ecosystem now faces a critical juncture, and the long-term consequences remain to be seen. The financial strain and lack of substantial returns have ultimately led to this pivotal decision by the Saudi Arabian government





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