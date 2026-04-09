Scarlett Faulkner: Family Prepares for Life Support Disconnection After Roadside Attack

Scarlett Faulkner, a 29-year-old mother from Limerick, is in critical condition following a brutal roadside assault near Birdhill, Co Tipperary. Her family has announced that life support will be disconnected on Friday. A woman and a 16-year-old girl have been charged in connection with the attack, which occurred on March 21st. The community is devastated, and the investigation is ongoing.

The situation surrounding Scarlett Faulkner is escalating as her family faces the heartbreaking reality of impending life support disconnection. The 29-year-old mother of one, hailing from Limerick city, remains in critical condition at Cork University Hospital, battling catastrophic injuries sustained in a roadside attack near Birdhill , Co Tipperary, almost two weeks ago. The assault, which occurred on a busy road on Saturday evening, March 21st, inflicted devastating head injuries.

Legal proceedings are underway, with a woman and a 16-year-old girl charged in connection with the serious assault. They appeared in court via video link last Wednesday. The emotional toll on the family is immense. Josephine Duffy, the partner of Scarlett’s brother Thomas, shared the devastating news on social media that medics have decided to disconnect Scarlett from her life support machine on Friday. The family is preparing to bid farewell, gathering by her side during her final moments. Josephine extended heartfelt gratitude to the public for the outpouring of prayers and support, acknowledging that it did not go unnoticed. The family has requested continued prayers for Scarlett's peace in the coming days, while also hoping for justice in this tragic situation. The update has shaken the community, and many are grappling with the impending loss.\The impact of the news reverberates throughout the community, with those closest to Scarlett expressing their grief and disbelief. Heartfelt messages of support and remembrance flood social media, reflecting the profound sorrow felt by friends, family, and acquaintances. One friend expressed the deep sadness of the world they are living in and offered their condolences, reflecting on how a young woman has had her life stolen from her, and they are thinking of the heartbroken family in this difficult time. Scarlett's sister Joanne's heart is broken by the thought of losing her sister. A devastated niece shared her memories of Scarlett, with the loss being almost unbearable. Scarlett was a cherished member of a Traveller family from Limerick County. The attack took place on the R494 in Birdhill. The motive behind the brutal assault remains unclear, leaving investigators and the community searching for answers. The emergency services found Ms Faulkner with severe head injuries at the scene, indicating the severity of the attack. Reports suggest she was assaulted by one or more individuals armed with weapons and left at the side of the road. Law enforcement is exploring multiple theories regarding the attack, including the possibility that Ms Faulkner’s car was intentionally rammed by another vehicle, leading to her being dragged out and attacked.\The ongoing investigation is being led by detectives at Nenagh Garda Station, who are meticulously gathering evidence and pursuing leads. The Gardai are appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone with any information related to the assault to come forward. Contact details for Nenagh Garda Station and the Garda Confidential Line have been provided to facilitate the sharing of information. The community is united in its support for the Faulkner family, as they navigate this incredibly difficult period. The family is hoping for justice to be served. The community is heartbroken and trying to come to terms with the death of this beautiful young woman. The case highlights the importance of community support and the need for justice in the face of such senseless violence. The public has been asked to continue to pray for Scarlett and her family during this time of immense pain and grief. The tragic loss has cast a shadow over the community, underscoring the fragility of life and the devastating consequences of violence





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Scarlett Faulkner Roadside Attack Birdhill Life Support Assault

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