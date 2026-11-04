Scarlett Faulkner Murder Trial Witness Testifies

Witnesses testify at the Central Criminal Court regarding the murder of Scarlett Faulkner, detailing threats and the violent events of March 21st in Limerick.

Evidence presented at the Central Criminal Court reveals that Scarlett Faulkner expressed intense fear for her life hours before her death, believing her new partner's ex-wife was plotting harm against her. A witness testified that Faulkner described herself as terrified, fearing her partner's former spouse intended to do something severe to her on March 21st last year.

Witness Accounts of Final Moments

Niamh Floyd, a passerby at the scene, observed a woman running toward her car just before the incident. Floyd described the woman holding onto the car mirror while she instructed her partner to drive away immediately. Through the rear window, she saw an individual carrying what appeared to be a weapon moving toward the victim, causing her to look away in distress.

Also read Central Criminal Court Trial: Scarlett Faulkner Murder Case Details

Floyd and her partner reported the potential injury to emergency services, suspecting an ambulance might be required. The trial heard that the victim, who was 28 years old at the time of her death on April 13th this year, had been beaten to death. The prosecution argues that the events witnessed by Floyd were part of a coordinated attack.

Apartment Confrontation Details

Another unnamed witness stated that Faulkner visited her Limerick City apartment on Saturday, March 21st, the same day the deceased sustained the fatal injuries. During this visit, Faulkner explicitly discussed her fears regarding her boyfriend's ex-wife, repeating that she knew the ex-wife was going to do something bad to her.

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Chelsea Poneyi, who lived in the same apartment complex, recalled hearing bickering between Faulkner and her partner. Poneyi fell asleep but was awakened when the accused woman barged into her room demanding the location of her ex-husband. Poneyi closed her door to avoid involvement and heard the accused threaten anyone who contacted the gardaí with death.

Prosecution Allegations and Joint Enterprise

Prosecutor Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing outlined the case that the 41-year-old accused rammed her ex-husband's van off the road that evening. The prosecution asserts that a then 16-year-old girl, now 17, beat Scarlett Faulkner to death with a metal pole. Ó Dúnlaing stated that both accused individuals engaged in a joint enterprise to kill or cause serious harm to the victim and her partner.

The defense for the older accused, Marc Thompson SC, noted that his client does not dispute most evidence from Poneyi. However, Thompson argued that his client has no memory of ever asking where Faulkner was located. The younger accused has pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted to manslaughter.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

The 41-year-old co-accused faces multiple charges including murder, burglary, and criminal damage at addresses in County Tipperary and Limerick. She pleaded not guilty to entering a building as a trespasser and causing damage in County Tipperary on March 20th.

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Further charges include burglary and assault causing harm at a Limerick address on March 21st. The trial continues as the court examines the timeline of threats, the violent confrontation, and the actions leading to the tragic death of Scarlett Faulkner.