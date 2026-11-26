Department of Education data reveals the annual cost for special needs transport reaches €14,000. With proposed fare hikes and rising scheme totals, families face increased financial pressure amid political opposition.

The average annual expenditure to provide school transport for a single child with special educational needs has reached €14,000, according to testimony before the Oireachtas education committee. This significant financial figure highlights the disproportionate cost burden within the national transport scheme, where a minority of students account for the majority of the budget. The Department of Education presented these stark statistics to illustrate the growing fiscal challenges facing the state-funded service.

Disproportionate Costs for Special Needs Transport

Approximately 13 per cent of all pupils currently availing of the school transport scheme have special educational needs, yet this specific group consumes almost 60 per cent of the total scheme expenditure. Martin Clohessy, assistant secretary at the Department of Education, delivered these figures to the committee, underscoring the efficiency challenges inherent in the current system. The data reveals that out of 181,000 children who utilized the service in the last school year, 24,400 were categorized as having special educational needs. Nearly 46,000 of those students will access the service free of charge in the upcoming academic year, further complicating the revenue model.

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Proposed Fare Increases Spark Political Outrage

Minister for Finance Simon Harris has outlined plans to significantly increase annual post-primary school transport fares from €100 to €350 per pupil. The maximum family fare for second-level students is also set to rise from €220 to €650, a move intended to restore costs to levels last seen during the 2021/2022 school year. These adjustments effectively reverse the fare reductions implemented as a cost-of-living measure in the subsequent academic year. While primary school fares are intended to remain unchanged at €100 for individual pupils and €220 for families, the post-primary hike has drawn sharp criticism from numerous Government and Opposition TDs. Critics argue that increasing costs at this time will impose unacceptable additional pressure on households already grappling with severe cost-of-living stresses.

State Subsidy Remains High Despite Revenue Changes

Despite the proposed increases, the state will continue to subsidize the vast majority of transport costs for families. Martin Clohessy noted that the average annual cost per mainstream pupil is €1,480, meaning the state covers 92 per cent of the cost at the primary level and 75 per cent at the secondary level. Even with the new fare structures, parents at both primary and second levels will still pay €100, leaving the taxpayer to foot the remaining balance. The overall cost of the scheme has escalated dramatically from €219 million in 2019 to a projected €687 million next year. Clohessy emphasized that the decision to adjust fares was part of Budget 2027 and was necessary to ensure the long-term financial stability of the entire system.

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Addressing Underutilization and Empty Seats on Buses

Officials have acknowledged significant inefficiencies within the transport network, particularly regarding underutilized seats on school buses. Clohessy admitted that data collection methods are not yet sophisticated enough to identify every instance where a booked seat goes unused. He noted that some parents purchase tickets as an insurance policy, which effectively excludes children who genuinely require those specific seats. To combat this, the department plans to enhance technology systems to better manage seat allocation. The rising costs are primarily driven by an increase in pupil numbers, a surge in students requiring special educational needs transport, and general increases in transport operational costs.

Committee Chairs Demand Careful Management of Funds

Cathal Crowe, chair of the Oireachtas committee, highlighted that school transport issues have dominated front-page news, with parents expressing frustration over additional payments during an economic downturn. Crowe stated that it is not realistic to load this financial burden onto families at the current time and suggested the proposal may need to be revisited. Sinn Féin TD Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh questioned the logic behind the fare increases, asking who proposed the decision. Clohessy responded that careful management is essential given the projected €687 million spend. The committee remains deeply divided, with opposition members warning that the changes could destabilize family budgets while officials insist the reforms are critical for the survival of the transport infrastructure.