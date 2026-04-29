Science Centre Project Plagued by Funding Issues and €1.1m Legal Costs

The National Children’s Science Centre project is facing significant obstacles due to a lack of funding and mounting legal expenses. The OPW, legally obligated to deliver the building, has admitted to having no funds allocated for the project, resulting in over €1.1 million in legal costs paid to the Irish Children’s Museum Limited.

The Office of Public Works ( OPW ), a state agency, faces significant financial implications and a lack of clear direction regarding the National Children’s Science Centre project, initially agreed upon in 2003.

Despite a legal obligation to deliver a building for the project, estimated to cost over €70 million, the OPW informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it currently has no funding allocated for its construction. This has resulted in substantial legal costs, totaling €1.15 million to date, primarily to cover expenses incurred by the Irish Children’s Museum Limited (ICML), the charity driving the project.

The PAC has been scrutinizing the troubled project, uncovering a lack of governmental sponsorship and a stalled progression despite existing planning permission. The legal battles stem from arbitration proceedings initiated by ICML, compelling the OPW to apply for planning permission and proceed with construction. Detailed figures reveal that €883,741 of the €1.15 million went towards ICML’s legal costs, broken down into settlements from 2013 and 2021-2022.

The OPW also incurred €255,252 in legal costs preparing for arbitration hearings, alongside €13,530 in arbitrators’ fees. Furthermore, additional costs awarded against the OPW in the final award process of 2025, relating to ICML’s legal services, remain undetermined. The OPW relies on the Office of the Chief State Solicitor (CSSO) and the Office of the Attorney General (AGO) for legal advice, with associated costs covered by their respective government funding.

Concerns have been raised by members of the PAC regarding the astonishing level of spending on legal fees, highlighting the project’s lack of a sponsoring department, secured funding, or inclusion in the National Development Plan. ICML maintains that any legal costs are the responsibility of the OPW and emphasizes that planning permission is already in place for the centre at Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin.

They assert that their commitment to raising €25 million for the museum’s fit-out means that identifying a sponsoring government department is the only remaining hurdle. ICML remains dedicated to collaborating with the government to realize the project and inspire future generations through science. The Department of Public Expenditure stated that the matter is being led by the OPW, while the OPW indicated that the final costs are still under assessment by the State Claims Agency.

The situation underscores a significant challenge in delivering a long-planned national asset, hampered by funding issues, legal disputes, and a lack of clear governmental support. The project's future remains uncertain as it awaits a sponsoring department and a definitive financial pathway





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National Children’S Science Centre OPW ICML Public Accounts Committee Legal Costs

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