Scientists Warn of Imminent Amoc Collapse, Predicting Catastrophic Global Impacts

New research combining observational data with climate models suggests the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Amoc) is heading towards a collapse by 2100, with potentially devastating consequences for global climate patterns, food security, and sea levels.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation ( Amoc ), a critical component of the global climate system responsible for transporting warm tropical waters towards Europe and the Arctic, is exhibiting warning signs of a potential collapse. Scientists are deeply concerned by new research combining real-world ocean observations with climate models, which suggests a more severe slowdown than previously anticipated.

These models, particularly those indicating a significant deceleration, are now considered the most realistic, as they align better with observational data. The Amoc is already at its weakest point in 1,600 years, a decline attributed to the ongoing climate crisis. Previous climate model predictions for the Amoc have varied widely, ranging from no further slowdown by 2100 to a drastic 65% deceleration, even with gradual reductions in carbon emissions to net zero. The latest research, however, has narrowed the projected slowdown to an estimated 42% to 58% by 2100, a level that scientists believe makes a collapse almost certain. The consequences of such a collapse would be catastrophic and far-reaching, impacting Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The tropical rainfall belt, vital for food production for millions, would shift. Western Europe could experience extreme cold winters and severe summer droughts, while sea levels around the Atlantic are projected to rise by an additional 50-100cm. Valentin Portmann, the lead author of the study from the Inria Centre de Bordeaux Sud-Ouest, stated that their findings indicate the Amoc is closer to a tipping point than previously thought, projecting a greater decline than the average of all climate models. Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research described the results as very concerning, emphasizing that the more pessimistic models, which predict a strong weakening of the Amoc, are unfortunately the more accurate ones based on observational evidence. He expressed increasing worry that the tipping point for an Amoc shutdown could be reached by the middle of this century, a prospect he deems alarmingly close. Rahmstorf, a seasoned Amoc researcher, stressed that avoiding a collapse is paramount, noting that dramatic climate shifts in Earth's history have coincided with the Amoc switching states. The Amoc's slowdown is driven by rising Arctic air temperatures due to global heating, which slows the cooling and sinking of warmer, less dense ocean water. Increased rainfall also contributes to less dense surface waters, further exacerbating the slowdown and creating a feedback loop. While precise predictions are challenging due to the Amoc's complexity and natural variations, a significant weakening is now widely expected, with potentially serious consequences in the coming decades. The study, published in Science Advances, utilized a method called ridge regression, which proved effective in refining model accuracy by better reflecting South Atlantic surface salinity, a known crucial factor. Rahmstorf highlighted that the computer models may even underestimate the Amoc slowdown because they do not account for the meltwater from the Greenland ice cap, which further reduces ocean salinity and density. Therefore, the reality of the Amoc's future is likely to be even more severe than currently projected





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