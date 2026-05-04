Scissor Sister Charlotte Mulhall to be Fully Released from Prison After Over 20 Years

Notorious killer Charlotte Mulhall, one of the 'Scissor Sisters,' is set for full release from prison after serving over two decades for the murder of Farah Swaleh Noor. She has been granted temporary releases and will be under strict parole supervision.

Charlotte Mulhall , the notorious killer known as one of the ' Scissor Sisters ,' is preparing for full release from prison after serving over two decades for the brutal murder of Farah Swaleh Noor .

The 44-year-old Mulhall has been granted temporary releases, ranging from half-day to full-day excursions, in recent months as part of a phased reintegration program designed to help her adjust to life outside the confines of Limerick Prison. These releases are overseen by the Independent Probation Board and are standard procedure for long-term inmates nearing the end of their sentences.

During her time in prison, Mulhall has reportedly expressed deep remorse for her actions, acknowledging the devastation caused by the crime and the destruction it wrought upon her own life. She has admitted to having limited recollection of the night of the murder, attributing this to significant intoxication from alcohol and ecstasy. The horrific details of the crime, committed in March 2005, continue to shock.

Mulhall, along with her sister Linda, murdered Farah Swaleh Noor after he allegedly made unwanted advances towards Linda at their Dublin home. Fueled by intoxication, Charlotte slit Noor’s throat with a blade. The sisters then dismembered his body in the bathroom, using a bread knife and hammer, and initially concealed the remains in a suitcase before disposing of them in the Royal Canal. The discovery of the suitcase containing most of Noor’s remains ten days later sparked a massive investigation.

However, the sisters went to extreme lengths to conceal Noor’s head, burying and reburying it in multiple locations after traveling by bus to Tallaght, south Dublin. Despite extensive searches, Noor’s head has never been recovered. The case garnered significant media attention due to its gruesome nature and the sisters’ disturbing actions.

The fact that the sisters were under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the murder did not lessen the severity of their crime in the eyes of the law. Linda Mulhall, Charlotte’s sister, was released from prison in 2018 after serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter. She has reportedly maintained a low profile since her release and is believed to be living in another country, having successfully distanced herself from her past.

Charlotte’s future remains uncertain, with her location upon full release still unknown. She will be subject to strict parole conditions and constant supervision by the Independent Parole Board. Any breach of these conditions could result in her immediate return to prison. While she hopes to find employment and secure discreet accommodation, she will receive support from the Probation Service to aid her reintegration into society.

Travel abroad, even for a visit with her sister, will require special permission from the Parole Board. Prison sources indicate that Mulhall is grateful for the opportunity to rebuild her life and is determined to make a fresh start. They also emphasize that the vast majority of life prisoners successfully adhere to parole conditions, suggesting a positive outlook for her future. The expectation is that Charlotte Mulhall will be fully reintegrated into Irish society before the end of the summer





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Charlotte Mulhall Scissor Sisters Farah Swaleh Noor Prison Release Parole

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge criticises ‘disturbing’ testimonial on behalf of man who sexually abused sisterTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

What time and TV channel is Ulster v Exeter on in the European Challenge Cup semi-final today?'This is our first European semi-final in 20 years, at home, it's a massive occasion in itself.'

Read more »

Ulster Reach European Final, Ending 20-Year Trophy Drought HopeUlster defeated Exeter Chiefs in the Challenge Cup semi-final, securing their first European final appearance since 2012 and moving within one game of ending a 20-year wait for a trophy. Despite early Exeter dominance, Ulster scored four tries to two, capitalizing on Exeter's handling errors and a disallowed try for Ulster due to a neck roll.

Read more »

Chris Watts Reveals Chilling Details of Family Murders in Prison LettersConvicted killer Chris Watts has disclosed disturbing new details about the murders of his wife and two daughters in letters from prison, revealing his premeditated actions and the harrowing events that unfolded.

Read more »

Gardai release man held over Offaly fire that killed Tadgh Farrell, 4, and Mary HoltA man arrested in connection with the fatal house fire in Co Offaly that killed Tadgh Farrell, 4, and Mary Holt has been released without charge as the Garda investigation continues.

Read more »