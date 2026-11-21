Scotland thrashed Japan 67-5 in the Nations Championship with hat-tricks from Darcy Graham and Liam McConnell, while Fiji edged Italy 21-16 in Udine.

Darcy Graham and Liam McConnell each scored three tries as Scotland delivered a dominant performance to defeat Japan 67-5 in the Nations Championship. The match took place in Edinburgh on Saturday, marking a significant victory for the home team after their recent success against Australia. The Scots completely outclassed the Japan ese side, who were coached by Eddie Jones during this fixture. Scotland now sits fourth in the Northern Hemisphere table of the competition, sharing the same standing as Ireland.

Scottish Players Scored Record Tries Against Japan

Darcy Graham opened the scoring for the hosts with a try just five minutes into the contest. He was joined in the try-scoring charts by Liam McConnell, who also reached the try line three times. The final score of 67 points reflected the total dominance displayed by the Scottish team throughout the ninety minutes. They registered eleven tries in total, making it one of the highest-scoring matches in the tournament history. The attacking display left Japan struggling to find any momentum or offensive rhythm during the game.

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Other scorers for Scotland included Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith who crossed twice, Jamie Dobie, and Rory Hutchinson. Tom Jordan and George Horne successfully converted six of the eleven tries between them. This comprehensive win improved Scotland points difference significantly, putting them on par with Ireland on 20 points. The Irish team is scheduled to face South Africa in Dublin in their upcoming fixture. This result marks a strong continuation of form for the Scottish squad in the current campaign.

Fiji Secures First Win Against Italy In Udine

In a separate match held in Udine on Saturday, Fiji defeated Italy 21-16 to secure their first victory in the Nations Championship. Tevita Ikanivere was the standout player for the Fijians, scoring two tries to help his team overcome the home side. The win ensures that Fiji will finish at the bottom of the Southern Hemisphere table in this inaugural twelve team tournament. It was a crucial result for the Fijian squad, who had struggled to secure points in previous pool games.

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Italy had taken a 13-7 lead into halftime thanks to a try by Lorenzo Cannone and accurate kicking from Tommaso Allan. However, Fiji responded strongly in the second half. Tevita Ikanivere scored his double to level the score, and Kitione Salawa added a third try for the islanders. This late surge broke the hearts of the Italian fans and secured the three points for Fiji. It ended a winless run for the visitors in the competition.

Pressure Mounts On Italian Coach Gonzalo Quesada

The defeat marks a disappointing end to the campaign for the Italian national team. It was their sixth consecutive loss in the pool stage, totaling seven defeats in a row. This string of poor results places significant pressure on head coach Gonzalo Quesada. The coaching staff faces scrutiny just one year ahead of the Rugby World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia. The team failed to replicate their early second half performance against Fiji.

Italy had shown promise early in the match but could not maintain their defensive intensity. The Fijian team capitalized on their opportunities to turn the game around. This loss consolidates Fiji as the bottom team in their hemisphere, despite the late win. For Italy, the focus now shifts to preparing for the finals in Twickenham next weekend. However, the poor form raises questions about their readiness for the upcoming World Cup.

Tournament Standings And Next Steps

The Nations Championship continues to shape the rankings for the upcoming World Cup cycle. Scotland remains in fourth place in the Northern Hemisphere table, with 20 points. They share this position with Ireland, who have a difficult match ahead against South Africa. The Scottish team enters the final stages of the tournament with improved confidence and a strong points difference.

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Fiji secures their first win but finishes last in the Southern Hemisphere table. The team, coached by Jake White, showed flashes of brilliance in the Udine match. Italy, meanwhile, struggles with consistency and form. They travel to Twickenham for the finals but carry the weight of a winless pool stage. The results so far highlight the competitive nature of the twelve team tournament.