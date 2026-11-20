Scotland U20 secured a narrow 31-29 victory over Ireland U20 at Musgrave Park. A late missed conversion by Paul Neary sealed the win for the Scots despite Ireland's dominant forward pack.

Scotland U20 defeated Ireland U20 with a final score of 31-29 in a dramatic opening round match at Musgrave Park. The result keeps the U20 Six Nations campaign alive for Scotland while leaving Ireland with a rare opening loss. The match was characterized by high error rates and significant disciplinary issues from both sides.

Kicking Accuracy Decides Narrow Margin

Scotland won the game largely due to superior accuracy from the kicking tee during a chaotic contest. Paul Neary, the Ireland out-half, had a chance to level the score with a late conversion attempt. However, his kick drifted wide, leaving Ireland two points short of a draw. This single miss ultimately determined the winner in a game where both teams displayed considerable offensive flair.

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Ireland Dominates Scrum and Maul Play

Irish forwards controlled the set pieces, scoring five tries aided by a dominant scrum and maul performance. Full-back Fionn Rowsome opened the scoring just four minutes in after capitalizing on a Scottish error. He utilized the footballing skills of center Frankie Óg Sheehan, who scooped a loose ball and used his left foot to kick it into space for Rowsome to chase and score.

Harry Goslin and wing Geoff O'Sullivan also crossed the line in the first half while Scotland were reduced to fourteen men. Scotland responded with tries from Rory Caldwell, James Dalrymple, and Christian Lindsay. Their efforts leveled the score at 19-19 at halftime, keeping the contest tightly balanced despite Ireland's forward superiority.

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Discipline Issues Plague Both Squads

Discipline was a major factor in the match, with five yellow cards issued in total. Ireland lost lock Jonny Ginnety for a clearout offense and Bernard White for a ruck infringement. Scotland's Harry Soboil was sin-binned for repeated infringements, allowing Ireland to build their early lead through Goslin and O'Sullivan.

Scotland also faced a yellow card for Christian Lindsay due to a shoulder charge. These disciplinary lapses disrupted the flow of the game and forced both coaches to manage their benches frequently. The lack of discipline contributed to the high number of errors seen throughout the ninety minutes of play.

Second Half Thrills and Final Moments

Scotland struck first after the break with a try from Rory McHaffie, who darted over following a lineout. Ireland responded quickly through Taylor Coles after a powerful maul drive. The match then descended into a series of errors and ill-discipline from both teams. Rory Caldwell scored his second try after running back a kick from halfway and beating defender Matthew Brennan.

Ireland fought back through Rowsome's second try, scored after the forwards worked the gain line. Neary's missed conversion in the final moments meant Scotland held on for a three-point victory. The result highlights the fine margins at the U20 level, where a single kick can shift the momentum of an entire tournament campaign.