This news text discusses the Scotland squad that will represent the country in the upcoming World Cup, particularly focusing on striker Ross Stewart's inclusion in the squad after a four-year absence. The team consists of 26 players, with goalkeepers Craig Gordon, aged 43, and Ryan Christie being among the chosen players.

Southampton striker Ross Stewart ended a four-year absence from international football by being named in the Scotland squad for this summer's World Cup . His excellent touch towards the end of the season, scoring five times in 10 games, prompted Steve Clarke , the Scotland manager, to add him to his 26-man party.

A substitute appearance in a Nations League game against Armenia marked his last appearance in Scotland colors. In contrast, Pep Guardiola informed Manchester City players that he was leaving the club while Enzo Maresca was the backup for the Champions League final. Craig Gordon, one of the goalkeepers, is included in the squad despite injury and significantly curtailing his involvement with Hearts. Another striker, Ross McCrorie, is among those to miss out. Centre-back Grant Hanley and midfielder John Souttar were also called up





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Scotland World Cup Squad Ross Stewart Steve Clarke Craig Gordon Ryan Christie

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