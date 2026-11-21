Defending champions Scotstown defeat St Eunan's in extra time and penalties to advance to the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship final in Enniskillen.

Defending champions Scotstown have advanced to the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship final after a dramatic victory over St Eunan's in a semi-final contest that required both extra-time and a penalty shootout to determine the winner. The match, held in Enniskillen, concluded with Scotstown winning 4-2 on penalties following a 1-24 to 0-27 draw after extra time. This result marks the fourth consecutive Ulster game where Scotstown has had to navigate through extra time to progress, but this encounter uniquely demanded a penalty tie-breaker.

Extra-Time Drama and Controversial Free Decision

St Eunan's, the Donegal champions seeking their first appearance in an Ulster Club SFC final, appeared poised to secure a historic win when Eoin Dowling scored a sumptuous point with just two minutes remaining in extra time. The momentum seemed firmly with the Cathedral Town side until a critical controversy erupted moments later. Kieran Hughes was awarded a point from a hotly contested free, but umpires expressed uncertainty regarding the decision.

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Referee Kieran Eannetta from Tyrone held a brief conference at the goal-side before awarding the point to Scotstown. This pivotal ruling, made to the chagrin of the Letterkenny natives, effectively killed the game's momentum for St Eunan's as there was little time left for open play to rectify the scoreline. The decision forced the match into a penalty shootout to decide the victor.

Penalty Shootout and Key Player Performances

Scotstown held their nerve in the shootout, with Rory Beggan, Darren Hughes, Shane Carey, and Conor McCarthy all converting their kicks to secure the 4-2 penalty victory. McCarthy was particularly instrumental throughout the match, contributing significantly to the offensive output. The win allows Scotstown to continue their defense of the Ulster title, while St Eunan's were left to rue a missed opportunity that could have seen them reach the final on another night.

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The penalty success was the culmination of a hard-fought battle that saw Scotstown edge ahead late in normal time. A late rally at the end of the first half of regular play put Scotstown into a lead they maintained until the final stages of the game. The tension was palpable as both teams traded scores, but Scotstown's composure under pressure ultimately proved decisive.

Second Half Surge and Extra-Time Thriller

The second half began with St Eunan's leading, but Scotstown took the initiative when Tommy Mallen scored a two-pointer in added time of the first half. This was preceded by quick-fire points from Conor McCarthy and Donnchadh Connolly, with Rory Beggan also landing a telling blow. Beggan's beautiful 65-meter free from another Eircode to the destination gave Scotstown a 0-10 to 0-7 lead at halftime.

Scotstown extended their lead early in the second half when Darragh Murray fired to the net after an opening created by Conor McCarthy. The scoreline suggested Scotstown had punched their ticket to the final. However, St Eunan's refused to concede, with Eoin Dowling and Oran Winston, the grandson of Donegal great Joe 'Dodo' Winston, scoring stunning two-pointers to force extra time.

Historical Context and Emotional Backdrop

The match carried emotional weight for St Eunan's goalkeeper Shaun Patton, who posted a two-point free while wearing a black armband just nine days after the sudden passing of his father, Peter. Patton's resilience was evident on the field, but it was not enough to prevent a heartbreak ending. St Eunan's recorded seven two-pointers in total, with Shane O'Donnell, his brother Niall, Brian MacIntyre, and Dowling among the high scorers.

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For Scotstown, the victory solidifies their status as the defending champions and continues their dominance in the Ulster Club Championship. The team's ability to grind out results, even when facing late deficits or controversial officiating, highlights their championship pedigree. They now await the final draw to determine their next opponent in the race for the provincial crown.