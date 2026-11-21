Scotstown defeated St Eunan's 4-2 on penalties after a 1-24 to 0-27 extra-time draw in the Ulster Club SFC semi-final in Enniskillen, with Kieran Hughes scoring a contentious late point.

Scotstown are through to the Ulster Club SFC final after beating St Eunan's 4-2 on penalties following a 1-24 to 0-27 extra-time draw in Enniskillen.

The defending champions held their nerve in the shootout, with Rory Beggan, Darren Hughes, Shane Carey and Conor McCarthy all converting. St Eunan's missed two kicks, while Kieran Hughes missed his effort for Scotstown. The Donegal champions were left to rue a controversial late point in extra-time. Kieran Hughes swung over a free that was awarded as a point after a brief conference between referee Kieran Eannetta and the umpires, despite protests from the Letterkenny side.

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Replays suggested the call was tight. Earlier, Oran Winston forced extra-time with a superb two-pointer from the left wing deep into injury-time. That made it 1-18 to 0-21 after Darragh Murray's 53rd-minute goal for Scotstown had appeared to be the game-breaking score. Murray fired to the net after Conor McCarthy created the opening.

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First Half Score Leads

St Eunan's had led for much of the opening half and raced into an early three-point lead through Conor O'Donnell Jnr, Eoin McGeehin and Oran Winston. A McCarthy two-pointer got Scotstown off the mark. Goalkeeper Shaun Patton posted a two-point free from just outside the arc in the 26th minute, and his team wore black armbands just nine days after he buried his father, Peter. A late rally before half-time put Scotstown ahead for the first time.

Tommy Mallen fired over a two-pointer in added time after quick-fire points from Conor McCarthy and Donnchadh Connolly. Rory Beggan then landed a stunning 65-metre point from his hands to give Scotstown a 0-10 to 0-7 lead at the break. Five minutes from the end of normal time, Darragh Murray's goal seemed to have booked Scotstown's final spot, but Eoin Dowling responded for St Eunan's. Winston's dramatic two-pointer forced extra-time.

St Eunan's hit seven two-pointers in all, with Shane O'Donnell landing two, Niall O'Donnell one, and Brian MacIntyre and Dowling adding two more in extra-time. Dowling's sumptuous effort with two minutes left in extra-time had St Eunan's dreaming of a first Ulster final, but Kieran Hughes' contentious free broke their hearts. In the shootout, Beggan, Darren Hughes, Carey and McCarthy were on target. St Eunan's failed to convert two kicks as Scotstown advanced.

Shootout Secures Final Place

It was the fourth Ulster game in a row for Scotstown that required extra-time, following Newbridge and Kilcoo last season and Magherafelt and St Eunan's this season. Scotstown now face either Crossmaglen Rangers of Armagh or Tyrone's Edendork in the final on 6 December. Those sides meet in Newry on Sunday.

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Scotstown: R Beggan (0-1-0, 1tpf); M McCaffrey, R O'Toole (0-0-1), D Murray (1-0-0); D Connolly (0-0-1), D McArdle, C McCarthy (0-1-3, 1f); M McCarville, D Hughes; G McPhillips, S Carey (0-0-2, 2f), F Maguire (0-0-1); T Mallen (0-1-2), N Sherlock (0-0-3), M Maguire (0-0-2). Subs: M Maguire (0-0-1) for F Maguire (47), K Hughes (0-0-2, 1f) for McPhillips (53), S McElwain for Mattie Maguire (55), J Hamill for Connolly (60), M McPhillips for Sherlock (68).

Match Scorecard Details

St Eunan's: S Patton (0-1-0, 1tpf); Noah Barrett, C Ward, J Hay; K Tobin, C O'Donnell Snr (0-0-1), O Winston (0-1-1); J Kelly, E Dowling (0-1-1); C Moore, S O'Donnell (0-2-0), L McGuinness (0-0-1); E McGeehin (0-0-3), N O'Donnell (0-1-3, 1f), C O'Donnell Jnr (0-0-3, 1f). Subs: D Doogan for McGeehin (60), B MacIntyre (0-1-0) for Hay (68), E Daly for Barrett (71), P McGettigan for O'Donnell Jnr (71).