Scott Colom Defeats Cindy Hyde-Smith in Historic Mississippi Senate Race

Mississippi elects its first Black senator since Reconstruction as Scott Colom wins a stunning upset over incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in the US Senate race.

Democrat Scott Colom defeated incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, becoming the first Black senator elected in the state since the post-civil war reconstruction era. This stunning upset occurred after more than a week of vote counting in one of the country's most reliably red states. The Associated Press called the contest on Wednesday, confirming that Hyde-Smith could not close the gap as absentee and provisional ballots were counted.

Historic Election Outcome Details

Colom, a 43-year-old district attorney, opened a narrow lead over Hyde-Smith late on election night that widened as more votes were processed. He received congratulations from his opponent, who acknowledged the decision of Mississippi voters. Colom became the seventh-generation Mississippian to represent the state in the US Senate, surpassing previous records set by historical figures.

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Mississippi has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1982. It has been even longer since the state last sent a Black senator to Washington, dating back to Blanche K Bruce in 1875. With Colom's victory, Mississippi has now sent more Black people to the US Senate than any other state besides Illinois. This milestone marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the Deep South.

Colom Campaign Strategy and Ground Game

Scott Colom campaigned on the promise that Mississippi matters, emphasizing face-to-face engagement with voters across the state. A week before the vote, he attended Donald Trump's rally for Hyde-Smith in Corinth to listen to economic concerns from supporters. He engaged with attendees about high gas prices, grocery bills, and health insurance, which he later credited for converting unlikely voters.

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Colom's campaign pace remained dizzying, with visits to Millsaps College, his alma mater, and local institutions like Jackson State University and Tougaloo College. National and international cameras followed him as he stopped by small, local businesses, including Marshall's Music and Book Store, Offbeat, and Brent's Drugs. These stops highlighted his connection to Black-owned businesses and local Jackson culture.

A viral campaign ad also played a crucial role in highlighting the contrast with his opponent. The ad responded to Hyde-Smith's comment about choosing other proteins when asked about rising beef costs. The commercial featured a man grilling beef patties saying he would rather pick another senator, a message that resonated with voters concerned about inflation.

Hyde-Smith Political Obstruction Record

Cindy Hyde-Smith faced intense scrutiny over her previous actions as a state senator, specifically her blocking of Scott Colom's federal judicial nomination. Joe Biden had nominated Colom to be a federal judge in the northern district of Mississippi with support from both Republicans and Democrats. Hyde-Smith prevented a confirmation hearing, telling supporters, I blocked Scott Colom from being a federal judge, and you blocked him from being a US Senate seat.

Hyde-Smith served as an incumbent with a long political history in the state. She acknowledged her defeat in a two-minute video, stating she respected the decision of Mississippi voters. She offered congratulations to Colom and wished him well as he takes on the responsibility of representing the state. Her concession marked the end of her tenure in the US Senate.

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Impact on National Senate Balance

Colom's election caps a national wave of political realignment, with Democrats holding at least 55 seats in the Senate. This represents the party's largest midterm gain since 1986. The victory was part of a broader trend where voters expressed anger at the Trump administration, sweeping away Republicans in areas previously considered uncompetitive.

Voters across the south were further motivated by the president's attempt to redraw Black majority districts to dilute Democratic voting blocs. A string of Democratic stars, including Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, and Bill Clinton, visited the state late in the race. Their appearances underscored the national significance of this local election result.

Colom's personal history adds depth to his political narrative. His father was a long-time Republican who campaigned for Ronald Reagan and was friendly with Thad Cochran. Despite this background, Colom unseated a nearly 30-year incumbent in 2015 when he was elected the first Black district attorney for the 16th circuit. He maintained a 94 percent success rate for convictions during his time as a district attorney, establishing a track record of professional success.