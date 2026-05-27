Scott Hansen Named Crusaders Head Coach for 2027; Scott Barrett Out with Back Injury

The Crusaders appoint former All Blacks assistant Scott Hansen as head coach from 2027, replacing Rob Penney. Captain Scott Barrett undergoes back surgery, missing Tests. All Blacks coach Dave Rennie consults legends on captaincy.

The Canterbury Crusaders have announced that former All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen will take over as head coach for the 2027 season, succeeding Rob Penney.

Penney, who previously led Munster from 2012 to 2014, will have completed three seasons with the Crusaders by the end of the 2026 Super Rugby playoffs. Under his guidance, the team secured the Super Rugby title in 2025, marking their eighth championship in nine years. Penney expressed that coaching the Crusaders was an honor of a lifetime but felt the time was right to step away after three seasons.

Hansen brings a rich history with the Crusaders, having played for the team in their inaugural season in 1996. He later served as an assistant coach from 2020 to 2023 before joining the All Blacks coaching staff in 2024 alongside former Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

However, after Robertson was dismissed by the All Blacks in January, Hansen was also let go as new head coach Dave Rennie assembled his own team. Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge praised Hansen's deep understanding of the game and commitment to high standards. Hansen, a native of Christchurch and Lyttelton, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Crusaders and the region again, noting his pride as Crusader number 25.

In other news, All Blacks captain Scott Barrett is set to undergo back surgery, sidelining him for up to five months. This means he will miss the four-Test tour of South Africa and the Home Nations Championship Test against Ireland in July. Penney confirmed that Barrett had exhausted all non-invasive treatments and will have surgery by the end of the week.

Barrett had taken a sabbatical earlier this year to address persistent lower leg injuries and was planning a return in April before his back flared up again. Penney described Barrett's frustration but emphasized the need for him to fully recover. Barrett will also miss Home Nations Championship Tests against France and Italy in July. New Zealand then embarks on an eight-match tour of South Africa in August and September, including four Tests against the world champion Springboks.

Barrett's future with the All Blacks has been uncertain since Robertson's firing in January. The 32-year-old was named captain when Robertson took over in 2024, but his performances drew criticism. With Dave Rennie appointed as head coach in March, many former players have questioned not only Barrett's captaincy but also his place as a starting lock. Potential captaincy candidates include flanker Ardie Savea, hooker Codie Taylor, and Barrett's brother, centre Jordie Barrett.

Rennie revealed that he has sought advice from former players and even an NBA star to guide his captaincy decision. He mentioned lengthy discussions with last year's leaders and invited figures like Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Keven Mealamu, and New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams to share their views on leadership. Rennie emphasized that while there will be much talk about captaincy, growing leadership within the group is paramount.

He will name his first All Blacks squad for the Nations Championship Tests on June 22, leaving just over a year to prepare for the next World Cup in Australia. Meanwhile, the Crusaders will also be without All Blacks wing Will Jordan for the remainder of the Super Rugby season due to a calf injury, although he is expected to be fit for the July Tests.

These developments mark a significant period of transition for both the Crusaders and the All Blacks as they navigate coaching changes, injuries, and leadership decisions





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