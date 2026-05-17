Scott Hastings, Scotland Rugby Great, Dies at 61

Scott Hastings, a former Scotland and British & Irish Lions centre, has passed away at the age of 61. He won 65 caps in an 11-year Test career and was part of the most recent Scotland team to win the Grand Slam in 1990. Hastings announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and underwent cancer treatment before his death.

SCOTLAND RUGBY GREAT Scott Hastings has died at the age of 61. The British and Irish Lions centre won 65 caps in an 11-year Test career that began in 1986 and was part of the most recent Scotland team to win the Grand Slam in 1990.

A statement released by his son Corey and daughter Kerry-Anne revealed that he died due to complications arising from cancer treatment. Hastings announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

"We are saddened to inform you that Scott passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of Sunday, 17 May," the statement read. "This also marked his late wife Jenny’s birthday which speaks louder than words that he is safe and with his beloved Jenny. Scott was undergoing cancer treatment and, due to complications, deteriorated extremely quickly. Despite every effort by the incredible team at the Western General ICU, he passed away peacefully and pain free.

At this time, the family ask everyone to give them space to process and manage their energies and ask for their privacy to be respected. More information will be shared in due course to celebrate Scott’s incredible life.

" Scottish Rugby is immensely saddened to learn of the death earlier today of former Scotland and British & Irish Lions centre, Scott Hastings. He was 61. My association with Scott and his brother Gavin was always special for me," former Scotland and Lions head coach Ian McGeechan said.

"We came into the Scotland set-up, myself as coach, and Scott and Gavin as players, at the same time. We came in together and we grew together. I remember Scott on the Lions tours taking an absolute lead. He was so single-minded and determined about winning.

He was very much your right-hand man, given what he did on the field. I still remember the Grand Slam game against England in 1990. There was his Lions team-mate from the previous year, Jerry Guscott, in the England team, but Scott gave nothing away to him whatsoever. Whatever jersey Scott wore, he just made it better.





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Scott Hastings Scotland Rugby British & Irish Lions Grand Slam Non-Hodgkin’S Lymphoma Cancer Treatment

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