Scottish Boxer Colin Cairney Dies at 22 After Tragic Tuk-Tuk Fall in Phuket

Scottish boxer Colin Cairney, 22, has died after sustaining a head injury from a fall in Phuket, Thailand. The promising welterweight, who was undefeated in 10 pro fights, was found unconscious on a roadside. Tributes pour in from his boxing club, school, and the wider community.

A Scottish boxer who had been battling for his life in a Thailand hospital following a devastating head injury has sadly passed away. Colin Cairney , 22, from Stirling, had been undergoing intensive care on life support after being discovered unconscious on a roadway near The Nature Hotel in Phuket's Patong area on Saturday morning.

It is believed he fell from a tuk-tuk after an alleged dispute with the driver. The news has sent shockwaves through the boxing community, his school, and the broader community, with those who knew him remembering him as a gifted fighter and popular young man with a promising future ahead. Team 1314 Boxing Club, where Cairney trained under former Scottish champion Jamie Coyle, described him as "family" in a heartfelt fundraiser update.

"Colin isn't just a member of our club, he is family. He is a huge part of Team 1314 and someone who means so much to so many people. His presence, his character, and the memories we shared with him will stay with us forever. There are no words for a loss like this.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Colin's family, friends, and everyone who loved him at this incredibly difficult time. Colin, you will be remembered forever and will always be in our hearts. Rest easy, Champ. Team1314 Always.

" Kynoch Boxing Scotland also paid tribute, describing Cairney as one of the "stars" of their stable and saying he had a "massive future in the sport". They said: "We are devastated at the news of Colin's passing at just 22 years of age. Colin was one of the stars of our stable. Inside the ring he brought excitement every time.

Outside of the ring he was an absolute gentleman who was highly regarded by everyone. In October he claimed his first professional title over in Hong Kong. This was a special trip which we will always remember. Last month he added yet another title to his resume and he had a massive future in the sport.

Our thoughts are with Colin's family and friends at this time. We won't forget you Colin. It was an honour to be part of your life.

" Stirling High School, where Cairney was a former pupil, said they were "deeply saddened" by the news. The school said: "We are deeply saddened to receive the news that former pupil Colin Cairney has passed away. Colin was a much loved member of our school community who had a promising future ahead of him. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends at this extremely difficult time.

" Reports from the area had previously indicated that Cairney was returning to his accommodation in a tuk-tuk following an evening out when an incident occurred. Authorities believe the driver allegedly escorted him to a cashpoint to settle his fare before proceeding past his destination. He is understood to have tumbled from the vehicle moments later, sustaining serious head trauma. The motorist allegedly drove off without stopping, prompting Thai authorities to launch a search for the person responsible.

Police had previously tracked down the tuk-tuk's registered owner, who stated the vehicle had been leased to someone else using it for taxi services. Cairney had journeyed to Thailand alongside mates after his most recent professional bout in May. He had compiled an impressive undefeated professional tally of 10 victories from 10 contests, securing nine wins by knockout. Last October, he captured the WBO International Youth welterweight crown in Hong Kong following a second-round stoppage of Trijot Singh Bawa.

During his latest outing, he secured the Commonwealth International strap with a fourth-round technical knockout triumph over Taylor Greig. Considered amongst Scotland's most promising young welterweights, Cairney had set his sights on topping significant cards and competing for British titles in the coming months





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Colin Cairney Scottish Boxer Phuket Accident Tuk-Tuk Fall Boxing Death Welterweight Team 1314 Boxing Kynoch Boxing Scotland Stirling High School

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