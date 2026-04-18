Scottish Grand National Faces Notable Absences Amidst Testing Conditions

The Scottish Grand National at Ayr faces a reshuffled field with key non-runners, including Willie Mullins' Road To Home and Ask Brewster, as testing ground conditions prevail. Montregard is a strong contender for JP McManus, aiming for a significant victory following last week's Aintree success.

The prestigious Scottish Grand National , a highlight of the racing calendar, is set to unfold today at Ayr Racecourse . However, the excitement is tinged with disappointment for some enthusiasts as a couple of prominent contenders have been withdrawn from the feature event.

Renowned trainer Willie Mullins, who has enjoyed remarkable success in this four-mile steeplechase in recent years, achieving consecutive victories with Macdermott in 2024 and Captain Cody the previous year, will not be represented. His sole intended runner, Road To Home, has been scratched from the line-up.

Further impacting the competitive landscape, Ask Brewster, a horse that recently defeated Road To Home in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, is also a non-runner.

The challenging ground conditions, currently described as Soft with Heavy patches due to significant rainfall on Friday and overnight into Saturday, are likely to have influenced these withdrawals, adding an extra layer of difficulty for the horses that remain.

Amidst these notable absences, Montregard emerges as a significant contender, aiming to secure a prestigious victory for owner JP McManus. This triumph would be particularly resonant for McManus, coming just a week after his Grand National win at Aintree with I Am Maximus.

Montregard's recent form has been impressive; he captured a handicap chase over three miles at Ascot in February, overcoming The Jukebox Kid, who was a fancied runner in the Irish Grand National before being pulled up.

The undercard also features several intriguing contests, including the Scotty Brand Handicap Chase, where Le Nez Creux is tipped for success, and the CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase, with Diamond Dealer highlighted as the likely winner. The Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle sees Tutti Quanti as the favorite, while the Jordan Electrics Ltd Seafield Trophy Mares' Handicap Hurdle's tip is Azahara Palace. The Stagecoach Your Designated Driver Novices' Hurdle is expected to be dominated by Apache Tribe.

The changing conditions at Ayr present a compelling narrative for the day's racing, with trainers and jockeys navigating the testing terrain in pursuit of glory. The Scottish Grand National remains a fiercely contested affair, and despite the withdrawals, a thrilling spectacle is anticipated as the field tackles the demanding four-mile course





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Scottish Grand National Ayr Racecourse Horse Racing Non-Runners Ground Conditions

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