Scottish Premiership 2026/2027 Fixtures Released: Full Schedule Including Old Firm Derby Dates

The complete fixture list for the 2026/2027 Scottish Premiership season has been unveiled, featuring the opening matches, broadcast details, and key dates for the Old Firm derbies. Rangers begin their campaign away at Dundee United, while Celtic host Rangers in the first Old Firm clash on 20 September 2026. The season runs from late July 2026 through March 2027, with matches spread across weekends and midweeks, broadcast on Sky Sports and Premier Sports.

The 2026/2027 Scottish Premiership season is set to begin in late July 2026, with the full fixture list now published. The campaign will commence on Friday, 31 July 2026, with Dundee United hosting Rangers at 20:00, broadcast on Sky Sports .

The opening weekend also features Aberdeen versus Heart of Midlothian on Saturday, 1 August, and Hibernian facing Motherwell on Sunday, 2 August. A full schedule of matches, including the highly anticipated Old Firm derbies, has been released for the entire season. The first Old Firm clash is scheduled for Sunday, 20 September 2026, when Celtic host Rangers at 12:00, also on Sky Sports. The return fixture is slated for Wednesday, 30 December 2026, with Rangers welcoming Celtic at 19:45.

The season is expected to be fiercely competitive, with several title contenders and European qualification spots up for grabs. Rangers, who endured a disappointing campaign last season, will be looking to bounce back under new management, while Celtic aim to maintain their domestic dominance. Other top teams like Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian, and Hibernian will also challenge for European places, making for a compelling narrative throughout the season.

The fixture list includes numerous matches broadcast across Sky Sports and Premier Sports, ensuring extensive coverage for fans. The league will also see the participation of promoted side Dundee United and other established clubs such as St. Mirren, St. Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Dundee, and Falkirk. The season is scheduled to run through to the spring of 2027, with the final round of fixtures set for late March.

This comprehensive fixture release allows clubs, players, and supporters to plan for the upcoming season, with travel and ticket arrangements now possible. The release also highlights the packed nature of the calendar, with midweek fixtures becoming common from September onwards. Fans can anticipate a thrilling season of Scottish football, filled with local rivalries, battles for European qualification, and the ever-present drama of the Old Firm derby.

The Scottish Premiership continues to be a cornerstone of the nation's sporting culture, drawing large audiences both domestically and internationally. The 2026/2027 season promises to be another exciting chapter in the league's history, with high stakes and intense competition across the board





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Scottish Premiership Football Fixtures 2026/2027 Season Old Firm Derby Celtic Vs Rangers Fixture List Scottish Football Season Schedule Broadcast Details

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