Industry leaders urge the Irish government to maintain RTÉ funding commitments and introduce a content levy on streaming giants to support the creative sector.

Independent television and film makers have issued a formal appeal to the Irish Government, demanding that state authorities honour existing financial commitments to RTÉ. The call follows a recent budget announcement revealing plans to reduce RTÉ's funding by €20 million. Screen Producers Ireland, the representative body for over 200 independent production companies, expressed serious concern regarding the proposed cuts. They argue that financial stability is essential for the long-term planning and sustainability of the independent production sector.

RTÉ Funding Cuts and Regional Impact

Susan Kirby, the chief executive of Screen Producers Ireland, addressed the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight on Tuesday to highlight the immediate risks associated with the budget changes. Kirby emphasized that reliable funding for RTÉ is vital for offering certainty to production companies that rely on these commitments for planning. She specifically pointed to the negative implications for TG4, the Irish-language public service television channel. Kirby noted that a significant number of Irish language producers, who are predominantly based in regional areas outside Dublin, depend on TG4 for work.

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The situation for TG4 producers has been exacerbated by the fact that RTÉ's funding for the channel has essentially remained at a standstill for some time. This stagnation creates a substantial regional impact, threatening the livelihoods of creatives across the country. Screen Producers Ireland stated that their primary objective is for the government to honour the existing commitment that was previously made. They are also advocating for a further programme of multi-annual funding that aligns with the requirements of the European Media Freedom Act.

Call for Content Levy on Streaming Services

In addition to protecting public service media funding, the representative body is calling for the introduction of a content levy on large-scale streaming services. This proposed levy would target major platforms such as Netflix and Disney, aiming to create a dedicated fund for independent production units. Kirby explained that an industry coalition, which includes Animation Ireland and several creative guilds and broadcasters, has united to support this measure. The group describes the levy as a fair mechanism that ensures no burden is placed on the general public.

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Kirby characterized the levy as a reinvestment by streamers who are generating very significant profits in the Irish market into that same market. She acknowledged that the Government has expressed fears that such a levy might increase the costs of subscriptions for consumers. However, she countered this argument by pointing out that many subscription services have already increased their prices. Despite these rising costs, the industry remains without a content levy, leaving independent producers without additional support from global giants.

Economic Contribution and Industry Growth

The independent sector leverages a gross contribution to the economy of more than €1 billion annually, highlighting its critical role in national finances. Celine Forde, director of business and finance at Fís Éireann, described the industry as robust and diverse. She outlined that the sector includes more than 250 live action production companies, over 40 animation studios, and 70 games companies. This extensive network supports a wide array of creative talent and technical skills across the island.

Production spending contributed a record-breaking €544 million to the Irish economy in 2025, representing a 26 per cent increase on 2024 figures. Forde stated that this growth reflects the combined strength of both indigenous and international productions. These activities support the expression of Irish culture on screen, create employment opportunities, and drive skills development. Sustained Government support through funding for Screen Ireland and the Section 481 tax incentive have been central to this continued growth trajectory.

Tax Relief Enhancements and Future Outlook

Mary Nash of the Department of Culture informed the committee that Ireland has utilized film tax relief since the 1980s. She noted that in 2019, the relief structure was changed significantly to focus more on individual and industry skills development. The changes included raising the cap on the relief from €70 million to €125 million, providing greater capacity for larger scale projects. These adjustments were designed to ensure the tax incentives remain competitive and beneficial for the creative industries.

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Recent enhancements to the tax relief scheme further demonstrate the government's commitment to supporting specific types of production. A Scéal enhancement introduced last year gives an additional 8 per cent tax relief for lower budget feature films. This year, an additional 8 per cent is available for high-value, visual effects projects. These targeted incentives aim to encourage investment in niche and technically complex areas of the film and television sector, ensuring the industry remains dynamic and adaptable to global market demands.