Sculpted by Aimee founder shares top beauty tips and makeup buys for mature skin

Make-up artist and Sculpted by Aimee founder Aimee Connolly shares her top beauty tips and makeup buys for mature skin, including her non-negotiable products and techniques for creating a more lifted appearance.

We sat down with make-up artist and Sculpted by Aimee founder Aimee Connolly to get her top beauty tips and makeup buys for mature skin , plus she reveals the one product she'd be buried in.

Sometimes it's the tiniest techniques that can make all the difference to how makeup settles, and who better to consult when it comes to all things beauty than make-up artist and founder of Sculpted By Aimee, Aimee Connolly. We recently caught up with Aimee to discuss everything skincare and make-up, gathering her expert advice for application, as well as the most suitable products for mature skin.

A flawless base may be a staple in many an everyday make-up collection, but undoubtedly one question on countless people's minds is just how to prevent foundation from creasing into fine lines as skin matures. The secret, according to Aimee, lies in discovering the right base to suit your skin type. Skin preparation, naturally, is also crucial, with products that boost hydration and help to restore plumpness being an excellent way to maintain an even-looking base.

The Sculpted by Aimee delivers a sheer coverage that's infused with hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate while offering a plumped appearance. Face sculpting tool sees users 'say goodbye to dark circles' and 'helps with puffiness' which can be bought at ASOS. Featuring a K-beauty-inspired formula, it expertly combines silky, stretch-fit polymers with a fine mesh applicator to deliver a buildable yet breathable coverage that's perfect for year-round wear. One ASOS reviewer said of the product: Unbelievable.

Well what can I say, I am in shock. I cannot believe how good this product is, I would recommend it to everyone, didn't feel like I had any make-up on, definitely worth a try. It is worth noting that another customer found the product depleted rather quickly, writing: I really like this foundation but it runs out very quickly.

It's also worth bearing in mind that less can frequently be more as we get older, with lighter formulas lending the skin a more refreshed look. While powder can still be a welcome addition to any routine, Amy advises applying it selectively to specific areas, as heavy bases can have a tendency to settle and gather, reports.

Revamping a beauty routine can be an expensive undertaking - and knowing where to splash out and where to cut back isn't always straightforward - but Aimee suggests shoppers invest where they personally feel it matters most. The make-up artist points out that lip glosses, for instance, tend to be more of an impulse purchase that gets used frequently, whereas products applied to the skin - such as skincare and foundation - require a greater degree of trust, given how prominent they are on the face.

While many with mature skin might initially consider their skincare as their most indispensable product, Aimee argues that a cream blush is equally a brilliant everyday essential, remarking: I will be buried in it. She explains that the cream formula works wonderfully on textured skin and skin that is beginning to lose its elasticity, while also delivering a radiant, healthy-looking glow.

The brand's While typical beauty worries amongst Aimee's older clients include under-eye concealer settling into lines and losing coverage more rapidly around the centre of the face, the make-up artist explains there are numerous straightforward techniques that can help create a more lifted appearance for those seeking this effect. This includes brushing eyebrows slightly upwards to guide the eye upward.

The founder reveals that one widespread misconception surrounding mature skin is that 'you have to open a rule book at a certain age'. While many believe they shouldn't opt for matte or shimmer eyeshadows, for instance, Aimee states: Anyone can wear make-up that makes them feel good. A prime example of a product some mature beauty enthusiasts omit from their routine is lip liner, but Aimee insists that remembering the lip shape can make the 'biggest difference'.

For those wary about using liner, she recommends opting for a neutral shade that closely matches the natural lip colour to achieve a more understated look - we're fans of the Those on the hunt for new skincare might want to explore the Sculpted By Aimee CloudCream, which Aimee describes as suitable for all age groups and contains ceramide to help repair the skin barrier. It's like a hug for the skin, she explains, as it delivers delicious hydration and comfort before make-up application.

In a mini size, before investing in the full-sized bottle. Naturally, we couldn't let Aimee leave without discovering her non-negotiable products, which she identifies as a quality cleanser that genuinely cleanses the skin, a proper moisturiser that protects, and naturally, that all-important SPF





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