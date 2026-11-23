New SD Worx research reveals 47% of Irish employees expect to work past 65 due to financial pressures, highlighting a growing retirement planning crisis for businesses.

A comprehensive new study conducted for HR consultants SD Worx reveals significant anxiety among Irish employees regarding their financial future and retirement prospects. The survey of 1,000 employees indicates that 47 per cent believe they will be unable to retire at their intended time, while 48 per cent expect to continue working beyond the traditional age of 65. More than 60 per cent of respondents fear they will not accumulate enough savings to live comfortably in their later years.

Financial Pressures Drive Extended Working Years

Just over 60 per cent of the workforce expect to work past their desired retirement age primarily for financial reasons. This pressure is unevenly distributed, with 66 per cent of women expecting to work longer compared to 58 per cent of men. Although 35 per cent of all respondents, rising to 41 per cent among those aged 55 or over, express a desire to work beyond 65, the average ideal retirement age suggested by the group remains 61.

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Employer Support Gaps Identified in Study

Despite older employees remaining highly engaged, SD Worx research highlights a distinct lack of institutional support. While 80 per cent of those aged 55 and over report having the energy to perform their jobs well, and 82 per cent believe their work has purpose, only 43 per cent feel their organization supports them in planning for retirement. Furthermore, just 36 per cent of this demographic suggest their employers adjust or adapt work tasks when needed.

Legislative Changes and Demographic Trends

The number of people working beyond 65 has already quadrupled to more than 133,000 over the past 25 years, with housing costs and changing family circumstances repeatedly cited as key factors. Under the Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Act 2025, individuals with a contractual retirement age below 66 can now notify their employer that they wish to stay in work until the State pension age. This legal framework reflects the shifting reality of the Irish labor market.

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Strategic Implications for Business Management

Eimear Byrne, managing director at SD Worx Ireland, stated that the gap between desired and expected retirement ages raises important questions for employers. She noted that living longer means a retirement can be almost as long as the average working life, often resulting in work driven by financial necessity. Businesses must now consider how roles, hours, or responsibilities might adapt over time to support an aging workforce.

Future Workforce Planning Requirements

The data suggests that businesses need to prioritize planning ahead and holding open conversations about future working arrangements. With the majority of older workers remaining energized and purpose-driven, companies are urged to rethink traditional retirement structures. Failure to address these financial and operational realities may result in a misalignment between employee needs and organizational capacity in the coming decade.