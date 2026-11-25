Longford GAA has recommended Dromard clubman Seán Hagan as the county's new senior football manager on a three-year term, 11 days after Andy McEntee's abrupt departure. Galway's Alan Flynn will join as part of his management team.

Longford GAA are to recommend Dromard clubman Seán Hagan as the county's new senior football manager on a three-year term. The appointment follows Andy McEntee's abrupt departure from the role after just three weeks in charge.

The county's management committee has recommended Hagan for the position. The news comes 11 days after McEntee brought his tenure to an end. Hagan's full management team will be ratified at an upcoming county committee meeting. Hagan will have Alan Flynn from Galway as part of his management team.

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Hagan And Galway Coach Flynn Join Longford

Flynn served as Galway's 2013 All-Ireland under-21 winning coach and is set to come on board as head coach. Hagan won a Longford senior football title with Dromard as a player in 1999. He also won an O'Byrne Cup with Longford in 2000. He was part of Denis Connerton's Longford management team before managing Kiltubrid to a Leitrim senior football title in 2005, and then led Dromard to a Longford title in 2007.

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He is also a former Leitrim manager. Longford chairman Derek Fahy welcomed the appointment. He said: Seán is a passionate Longford GAA man who brings plenty of energy and excitement to the role. Fahy added: We look forward to his three-year tenure as manager of our senior footballers and wish him and his management team all the best.

Our senior panel are looking forward to engaging with the new management team and are focusing on the challenge for the season ahead. McEntee stepped down earlier this month after succeeding Mike Solan, who departed as manager in August. Solan has since taken over as Offaly boss. McEntee cited player availability as a reason behind his sudden departure.

McEntee Cites Player Availability For Departure

In a statement, McEntee said: Over recent weeks it has become clear to me that the level of player availability and commitment needed to build on this year's promotion is not in place at this time. Players have their own reasons, and I respect that.

He added: But I could not in good conscience continue in a role I do not believe I can deliver on, and it is better for Longford that I make this decision now, so the county board has time to appoint a manager before the league. Longford were promoted to Division 3 of the football league this year. They suffered a heavy championship loss in Leinster to eventual provincial champions Westmeath. They exited the Tailteann Cup in Round 3.

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Longford will begin their Division 3 campaign against Westmeath in January. The county board has moved quickly to secure Hagan's appointment ahead of the new season.