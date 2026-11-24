The inquest into Pte Seán Rooney's death in Lebanon hears a soldier believes first-in-command Captain David Kelly likely ordered a convoy reversal on a highway.

The inquest into the death of Pte Seán Rooney, a 24-year-old soldier shot dead in Lebanon in 2022, has heard that a soldier travelling in the convoy could not initially recall who decided to reverse the lead vehicle the wrong way up a highway. Gunner Jordan Tarrant Lowry, a passenger in the lead vehicle, later told the Dublin District Coroner's Court that the decision was likely made by first-in-command Captain David Kelly. The hearing is being held as part of the ongoing inquest into Rooney's death.

Tarrant Lowry was one of two soldiers being transported from Camp Shamrock, where UN peacekeeping troops are based, to Beirut Airport on December 14th, 2022. Both men were travelling home for separate family funerals. Rooney was shot dead in an attack near the village of Al-Aqbiya, which is reported to be a Hizbullah stronghold, after the military vehicle he was driving became separated from the lead vehicle.

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How the Convoy Became Separated on the Highway

The convoy separated after a planned stop at a designated point on the route known as EP28, where the soldiers were removing UN flags from their vehicles as they left the Unifil area. The second Toyota Land Cruiser temporarily would not start, which caused a delay in its departure from the area, the inquest heard. Once that vehicle was moving again, it missed a turn and ended up in the village, where it quickly became surrounded by armed locals.

The inquest heard that those in the lead vehicle only became aware the rear vehicle was no longer behind them after they had turned onto a main supply road on the route. In notes Tarrant Lowry made on his phone on the night of the fatal incident, which were read in court, he said the lead vehicle had been driving on the main road for about two minutes before the separation was noticed. He told the inquest the lead vehicle had travelled roughly 200 to 300 metres down the road before the soldiers realised the second vehicle was missing.

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In his notes, Tarrant Lowry said the soldiers in the lead vehicle tried to contact the rear vehicle multiple times before they were successful. The inquest heard that Kelly eventually reached Cpl Josh Phelan, second-in-command, by calling him on WhatsApp after receiving his number from someone at Camp Shamrock. Under questioning, Tarrant Lowry said the lead vehicle could have travelled further in two minutes, but it did not do so.

Conflicting Accounts of the Reversal Decision

Tarrant Lowry initially told the inquest he could not remember who made the decision to reverse back up the highway, but he later said Kelly was the likely decision-maker. Barrister Seán Guerin, who represents the Rooney family, asked Tarrant Lowry whether Kelly made the decision after the separation became known. Tarrant Lowry first said he could not remember, then said he and the other soldiers in the vehicle did not make the call.

Guerin then put to Tarrant Lowry that Kelly, as first-in-command, must have made the decision, and Tarrant Lowry agreed. Tarrant Lowry also said he was unsure who in the lead vehicle made a remark recorded in notes from the Defence Forces as 'who gives a f**k?', which was made around the time the reversal decision was taken. In an informal statement he gave to Defence Forces officials on December 16th, 2022, he referred to the same remark but again said he could not remember who made it.

Tarrant Lowry also gave evidence about the driving. He said the driver, Gunner Michael O'Sullivan, was driving very slowly, and he initially thought O'Sullivan had reversed the vehicle up the road before Kelly took over the driving. When Guerin said the inquest had previously heard that Kelly reversed the vehicle the wrong way up the road, Tarrant Lowry said he could not remember who was driving at that point.

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Requests for Support and Next Steps at the Inquest

The inquest has heard differing accounts of when support was requested from Camp Shamrock or the Lebanese Armed Forces on the night in question. Guerin said on Monday that Seán Rooney may already have been dead by the time the tactical operations centre at Camp Shamrock was notified that the two-vehicle convoy had become separated. That claim forms part of the family's challenge to the timeline of events.

Kelly was scheduled to give evidence on Tuesday afternoon, and his account is expected to add to the testimony already heard about the reversal and the timing of support requests. The inquest continues before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of six women and four men. Further hearings will test the accounts given by the soldiers in the convoy against the notes, statements and communications that have been read into the record so far.