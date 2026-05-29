Seamus Coleman Considers League of Ireland as Viable Option for Future

Seamus Coleman, the Republic of Ireland international, is considering the League of Ireland as a viable option for his future, citing the potential for a managed schedule and top-class European games.

Seamus Coleman considers League of Ireland as a viable option for his future, citing the potential for managed schedule and top-class European games. Heimir Hallgrímsson , Ireland's manager, has been impressed by the talent of League of Ireland players, including Ed McGinty and Adam Brennan, and believes that the League of Ireland could be a suitable option for Coleman.

Coleman has expressed his desire to enjoy a break this summer with his family, and has earned that after 17 years with Everton. The schedule of the League of Ireland season could also be an advantage in the short-term, allowing Coleman to get stuck into the Premier Division and possibly Europe, and be primed for the start of the Nations League against Kosovo on 24 September.

Furthermore, if the Euros is that carrot dangled in front of him for 2028, would it also make more sense to be heading into it less than halfway through a campaign rather than at the end of a gruelling one? Coleman's character and quality suggest that he won't be shy of options, and it's possible that he could be used in the same way as Marquinhos, the PSG captain who has managed his fitness with European competition the priority.

The idea of Coleman playing for a League of Ireland club that plays three central defenders with wing backs and might require options across the back is an intriguing one, and it's not hard to see why it could be a viable option for him





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Seamus Coleman League Of Ireland Heimir Hallgrímsson Ireland Everton Marquinhos PSG Nations League Kosovo

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