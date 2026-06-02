Seamus Coleman urged to join Coventry City for 'smart' Premier League move

Former Ireland teammate recommends Everton defender's leadership for promoted Coventry City as they prepare for Premier League return.

Seamus Coleman has been urged to stay in the Premier League and make the "smart" move to one of the top-flight's newest arrivals. Coventry City won promotion back to the top-flight for the first time since the 2000/01 season and their manager Frank Lampard is facing one of the toughest challenges in the game.

Fewer and fewer clubs manage to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Leeds and Sunderland last season were the first promoted clubs in three years to avoid relegation. So Long believes the experience and calmness that Coleman can bring to a dressing room would be invaluable to the former Chelsea midfielder.

"He (Coleman) has been linked to Wrexham, but Coventry City could be a smart move for Seamus," said Long, speaking via "He had a bad leg break when I was playing with him for Ireland and has had a few niggling injuries since. He constantly works to return to fitness, plays, and then gets injured again, so I'm sure he'll do what's best for him, his body, and his family.

"Seamus is one of the most genuine people you'd ever meet, everything about him is focused on wanting the team and the club to do well, and he never puts himself ahead of the team. "He's a great leader as well. I'm sure any team promoted into the Premier League would love to have him for his experience alone and his leadership skills.

I've yet to meet a person who has a bad word to say about Seamus Coleman, he's that sort of character.

"I'm sure Frank Lampard has seen firsthand what an amazing guy he is. I've never seen such a gap between the Championship and the Premier League, teams that come up really struggle to stay because of that divide. Having someone like Seamus in the dressing room to provide that experience and keep the group going would be vital.

"It's like having your own little manager on the pitch, Seamus looks after all of that. He obviously has quality as well, if he is fit enough to play, he is an addition to any side.





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seamus Coleman Coventry City Frank Lampard Premier League Promotion Leadership Everton Wrexham Leeds Sunderland Championship Relegation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cork City Marathon 2026 road closures and public transport changesThousands of runners will take to the streets of Cork for the 2026 Analog Devices Cork City Marathon

Read more »

Arsenal's Champions League dream ends in penalty shoot-out defeat to PSGMikel Arteta expressed pain after Arsenal lost the Champions League final to Paris St Germain 4-3 on penalties. Kai Havertz scored early, but Ousmane Dembele equalized from the spot. Arteta felt his side should have had a penalty in extra time after Noni Madueke's challenge on Nuno Mendes. Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed in the shoot-out.

Read more »

James Milner Announces Retirement After 24 Seasons in Premier LeagueJames Milner, a 40-year-old English midfielder, has announced his retirement after a career spanning three decades. Milner broke the record for the most Premier League appearances while playing for Brighton against Brentford in February, and ends his career with a total of 658 appearances.

Read more »

James Milner Announces Retirement After Record-Breaking 24-Season Premier League CareerJames Milner, the former England midfielder, has retired from professional football at age 40 after a distinguished 24-season Premier League career. He leaves as the record holder for most top-flight appearances with 658, having played for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton. Milner won multiple trophies including two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, League Cup, and the Champions League. His statement expresses gratitude to clubs, teammates, fans, and family for an unforgettable journey.

Read more »