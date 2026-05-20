Irish native Seamus Culleton, who owns a plastering business in Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for leaving Ireland while facing drug charges. He has been in ICE detention since last September and is still fighting deportation.

Kilkenny native Seamus Culleton , who owns a plastering business in Boston , Massachusetts , was arrested and has been in a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in El Paso, Texas, ever since last September.

He remains in custody over eight months on, as his lawyer says he’s still fighting deportation. His detention became mired in controversy when it later emerged that he had actually left Ireland in 2008 while still facing drug charges, while his daughters alleged that he ‘abandoned’ them from an early age.

However, several months after a deportation order, Culleton remains detained by ICE in El Paso - and is going through ‘litigation,’ his lawyer says. Culleton successfully halted his deportation back in March but is still going through the legal process to prevent it. His estranged daughter Heather Morrissey (19) told us earlier this year: ‘He won’t own up to his wrongdoing and it clearly shows when he doesn’t want to express his opinion or feelings on the matter.

’ In strong comments against her father, Heather also hit back at claims by Culleton’s lawyer that he just wants to be released to his wife and ‘has strong familial and community ties in the United States. ’ Models represented included Terry Richardson, who has directed advertising campaigns for companies including Chanel and Victoria’s Secret; Steven Meisel, who has worked with stars such as Rihanna, Kate Moss, and Madonna; and Irving Perez, who is known for his work with celebrities including Jessica Simpson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Shia LaBoeuf.

"Models represented by these photographers are not just objects for sexual entertainment but are also intelligent subjects with emotions, feelings, and personalities," explains the blog. Culleton’s legal representative previously said that it intends to fight to keep Culleton in the US, and reunite him with his wife. She said that Culleton has run a successful business in the United States for nearly two decades and has built strong familial and community ties.

However, Heather Morrissey, his estranged daughter, does not believe his claims are genuine.

"I do not think it’s a concentration camp because if that was the case and he is so afraid for his life he would come back to Ireland. I would want my father to be deported back to Ireland. I don’t believe he deserves to live in the US. ," she said.

Originally from Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, Seamus Culleton is married to a US citizen and owns a plastering business in the Boston area





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Seamus Culleton Arrested By ICE Detention Deportation Guilty Plea Drug Charges Irish Married Business Boston Massachusetts United States Plastering Family United States Citizenship Strong Family Ties Legal Representation Escape From Ireland Critiques By Daughters

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