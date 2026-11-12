Seamus Sexton Wins Unfair Dismissal Case Against Sanmina Ireland

Sanmina Ireland employee Seamus Sexton receives two months salary after WRC rules dismissal unfair despite his significant contribution to a $42,000 insulin monitor error.

The Workplace Relations Commission has ruled that Seamus Sexton was unfairly dismissed from Sanmina Ireland ULC, awarding him two months of lost wages after finding the disciplinary process flawed despite his role in a costly production error.

Seamus Sexton received €8,236 after the adjudicator determined that Sanmina Ireland ULC failed to conduct a fair investigation into the incident involving compromised insulin monitoring devices at their Fermoy, Co Cork facility.

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The Financial Impact of the Defective Batch

Sanmina Ireland ULC submitted that significant problems were discovered with a July 2024 batch of under-the-skin monitoring devices used to measure blood sugar and insulin levels at their plant. Nearly 14,677 of these implants in the bad batch had already been shipped before the defect was identified. The compromised product worth $42,669.89 was recalled from a customer and subsequently scrapped, representing a substantial financial loss. Two additional batches that were still at the plant at the time were also affected by the same issue, according to testimony provided to the Workplace Relations Commission. The company traced the root cause of the malfunction to incorrect pressure settings on a clamp used in a handling system on the production line for the monitors.

Sexton Admits to Tweaking Machine Settings

Seamus Sexton confirmed in evidence that he was personally responsible for making the pressure changes that led to the equipment failure. He testified that there was a palpable push for increased productivity at the plant in the year leading up to his dismissal in August 2024. Sexton stated that to deal with frequent halts on the production line, technicians routinely tweaked the machines without following established standard operating procedures. He described himself as the only employee caught engaging in this practice, noting that other staff members did not report the alleged shortcuts to auditors because they did not want to incriminate their employer. Despite his admission, the adjudicator found that the company did not properly examine his contention that he was under significant pressure to keep production running, a claim that Sanmina Ireland ULC explicitly denied.

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Legal Arguments and Investigation Failures

James Cleary of business group Ibec, representing the respondent, argued during cross-examination that if technicians were operating outside regulatory standards it would have been impossible for Sanmina Ireland to pass mandatory audits. He submitted that a full internal review had been conducted which found no other settings were changed on the machines by other staff members. Seamus Sexton was dismissed for gross misconduct on 6th August 2024, with the firm defining this as negligently operating equipment, tools, or other devices. This sanction was upheld during an internal appeal process. However, the Workplace Relations Commission ruled that the dismissal was unfair because the company did not conduct a fair process. His representative, Human Resources consultant John Walsh, criticized the investigation and disciplinary process as shoddy and unprofessional, arguing that his client was treated in an inhumane manner throughout the ordeal.

Outcome and Remedies for Unfair Dismissal

In a decision published this week, adjudicator Patricia Owens awarded Mr. Sexton €8,236, representing two months' salary, for the breach of the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977. The adjudicator ruled that while the dismissal process was unfair, Seamus Sexton had contributed significantly to his own dismissal due to his admission of altering the machine settings. Furthermore, she noted that he had made minimal efforts to find new work after being fired. Mr. Sexton had sought reinstatement as a potential remedy during a hearing in December 2025, stating he had not succeeded in finding new work. This request was opposed by his former employer, and the adjudicator declined to order reinstatement, opting instead for the financial compensation awarded. The plant in Fermoy, Co Cork, which employs 440 people making medical devices, remains the subject of this significant labor dispute ruling.