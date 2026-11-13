Sean Brown Family Demands Public Inquiry After Omagh Agent Admission

The family of murdered GAA official Sean Brown cites the Omagh Inquiry revelation of state agent involvement to demand an independent public probe into his 1997 killing.

Clare Loughran, daughter of murdered GAA official Sean Brown, has declared that a public inquiry is the sole adequate mechanism for uncovering the truth behind her father's 1997 abduction and killing. This assertion follows compelling testimony at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry, where retired senior police officer Norman Baxter confirmed that a state agent participated in the 1998 atrocity.

Brown, a father of six, was abducted by loyalist paramilitaries in Co Derry while locking the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA club. The case has long been shrouded in controversy, with intelligence linking up to 25 individuals to the crime, some of whom were confirmed state agents. A Belfast Court of Appeal ruling previously ordered a public inquiry into Brown's death, a decision currently being challenged by the UK government ahead of a Supreme Court judgment.

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Testimony Reveals State Agent Involvement

The push for a dedicated inquiry into Sean Brown's death gained urgent momentum during the Omagh Bombing Inquiry proceedings on Thursday and Friday. Norman Baxter, who led the Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation into the 1998 bombing from 2002 to 2008, provided critical evidence regarding state involvement in terrorist acts.

Baxter explicitly stated to the inquiry that one of the individuals who brought the bomb to Omagh on the day of the attack was a state agent. He further clarified on Friday that this individual was specifically a Garda-MI5 source. This admission directly supports the Loughran family's argument that official investigations are inherently compromised by the presence of such assets.

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Allegations of Coordinated Obstruction

Beyond identifying the agent, Baxter detailed systemic efforts to hinder the police investigation into the Omagh bombing. He testified that there had been a coordinated obstruction which prevented investigators from detecting those responsible for the mass murder that killed 31 people, including unborn twins.

The retired officer referenced a pledge by Ronnie Flanagan, then PSNI chief constable, that no stone would be left unturned to bring perpetrators to justice. Baxter countered this by stating that the real problem was that people had hidden some of the stones, effectively preventing investigators from finding them to look underneath. This metaphor highlights the depth of the alleged cover-up.

Family Rejection of Current Mechanisms

In a statement delivered to The Irish Times on Friday, the Brown family argued that the admission of agent involvement proves the inadequacy of past investigations. Clare Loughran emphasized that the secret state will go to any lengths to hide the truth when agent involvement in murder is at stake, citing the Pat Finucane case as a precedent where a public inquiry became necessary.

Loughran expressed zero confidence in the ability or determination of the discredited Independent Commission for the Recruitment and Control of the Policing of Northern Ireland, known as the ICRIR, to conduct a credible investigation. She stated that the revelation of agent involvement in the 1997 murder cries out for a truly independent mechanism capable of finding the hidden evidence that previous inquiries could not.

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Legal Battle and Broader Implications

The legal landscape for the Brown family remains complex, with the UK government challenging the Belfast Court of Appeal's order for a public inquiry. A final judgment is awaited from the Supreme Court, which will determine whether the state must comply with the directive to establish an independent inquiry into Sean Brown's murder.

Despite the legal uncertainty, the Loughran family has used the Omagh testimony to galvanize support for their cause. Clare Loughran extended solidarity to the families of those murdered and injured in the Omagh bombing, linking their struggle for truth with their own fight for accountability. The case underscores the ongoing tension between state security operations and the public's right to know the full circumstances surrounding political violence.

The comparison drawn between the Omagh and Sean Brown cases suggests a pattern of interference that families believe can only be exposed through transparent, high-level judicial processes. As the Supreme Court prepares to rule, the Brown family continues to advocate for a mechanism that ensures no stone is left unturned, contrasting sharply with the alleged coordinated obstruction described by former police leadership.