Sean Coughlan Denies Trespassing Allegations in Animal Welfare Trial

Co Mayo farmer Sean Coughlan faces 40 charges. Court heard he called an inspector a trespasser. Evidence details severe farm hygiene failures and dead calves found at his Roscommon property.

Sean Coughlan, a farmer from Co Mayo, is currently standing trial at the Roscommon Circuit Court where he denied a significant allegation made by a Department of Agriculture inspector. The court heard that Coughlan told Inspector Arthur O'Connor that the official was trespassing on his land when he visited the farm without prior warning. This confrontation occurred during an inspection visit in November 2022, which has become central to the 40 animal welfare charges facing the defendant.

Trespass Dispute Triggers Inspection

Arthur O'Connor, serving as a superintendent veterinary inspector at the time, testified that he and two colleagues arrived at Coughlan's farm at Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon, on November 23rd, 2022. O'Connor explained that a formal letter dated November 22nd, 2022, had already been issued by James Casey, another veterinary inspector, notifying Coughlan of an official inspection scheduled for November 29th. The superintendent stated he made the immediate decision to visit the farm early to ensure the farmer was aware of the upcoming inspection date and preparations required.

Also read Animal Welfare Trial Opens With Graphic Evidence In Roscommon Court

Upon arrival, O'Connor knocked on the house at Coughlan's residence but received no response. He proceeded to walk through the farm sheds to check if there was sufficient handling equipment available for the upcoming inspection. While checking a pen in a slatted shed, the inspector discovered several calves alive, alongside two dead calves. O'Connor took photographs of the scene and then contacted Coughlan using a mobile phone number he believed belonged to the farmer.

Inspector Describes Atrocious Hygiene Conditions

During the phone call, O'Connor identified himself and reported the discovery of two dead calves, asking when they had died and reminding the farmer of the inspection date. According to the testimony, the person on the other end identified as Sean Coughlan and immediately accused the inspector of trespassing, instructing him to leave the premises. Despite this conflict, O'Connor continued his assessment inside the milking parlour, where he found the trench between two rows of cows flooded to several inches with dirty water contaminated with faecal material.

Advertisement

The superintendent described the milking conditions as severely unhygienic and inappropriate for modern agricultural standards. He told the court that the milk clusters were caked in dried faecal contamination, indicating they had not been cleaned in a very long time. O'Connor, who worked as a veterinary practitioner for 24 years before joining the department in 2016, stated that these were the filthiest clusters he had ever seen in his career, emphasizing the severity of the neglect observed on the premises.

Evidence of Dead Calves and Emaciated Cow

The jury was presented with photographic evidence showing decomposing bovine flesh, including the jawbone and teeth of what O'Connor identified as a four to six-month-old calf. The remains were found lying in a dung heap or a disused silage heap on the farm. The visual evidence was intended to demonstrate the failure to dispose of bovine carcasses appropriately, a specific charge included in the 40-count indictment facing the defendant and his company.

Additional photographs showed a cow described by the inspector as emaciated, lying down in a shed with a spinal protrusion resembling a sail on its back. These images support the animal cruelty charges brought against Sean Coughlan and Coughlan Farming Ltd. The defendant, who is a director of the limited company, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The Roscommon Circuit Court trial is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, with further testimony expected to detail the full extent of the welfare violations alleged by the Department.