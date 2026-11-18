Ballina farmer Sean Coughlan stands trial in Roscommon Circuit Court facing 40 animal welfare charges. Inspector Arthur O'Connor details severe neglect and distress conditions on the Co Roscommon farm.

Sean Coughlan, a farmer from Cum, Laherdane, Ballina, Co Mayo, is currently standing trial at Roscommon Circuit Court on 40 animal welfare charges. The proceedings, which began on Tuesday and are now in their fourth day, involve serious allegations that Coughlan allowed two calves to die in distress on his property. Judge Kenneth Connolly is presiding over the case alongside a jury, as the court examines evidence regarding the treatment of livestock at a farm in Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon.

Veterinary Evidence of Distress and Neglect

Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector Arthur O'Connor testified that an unannounced inspection on November 23rd, 2022, revealed multiple breaches of animal welfare legislation. During this visit to the Laragan farm, inspectors discovered two dead calves inside a slatted shed. O'Connor stated that based on the manner in which the animals were kept, they died in distress without receiving any form of intervention. He emphasized that the calves were left in the cold and left to die, highlighting a complete failure in basic care standards.

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O'Connor further explained that the calves were never taken out of the cold conditions before their deaths. The veterinary inspector noted that the lack of intervention and the specific positioning of the animals indicated significant suffering. This testimony forms a central part of the prosecution's case against Coughlan, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The inspector's observations were detailed to demonstrate a clear pattern of neglect leading to the tragic outcome for the young animals.

Conditions During Follow-Up Inspections

A subsequent announced inspection on November 29th, 2022, uncovered widespread issues across the farm. During this visit, authorities found 21 untagged calves and 10 cows housed in a single shed. The cows were observed to be very lame to severely lame, indicating long-term health issues and pain. Inspector O'Connor reported that the animals were kept on completely inappropriate bedding, which should have been dry to ensure animal health and hygiene.

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The shed was described as overcrowded, causing additional stress to the cattle. O'Connor identified a total of 794 animals on the farm during this inspection, along with the remains of carcasses and decomposing bones of bovine animals. The conditions in the dairy and milking parlour were rated as extremely unhygienic. Similar to the first inspection, the housing provided for the number of dairy cows being milked was deemed completely inadequate, exacerbating the stress on the livestock.

Operational Failures and Staffing Issues

Inspector O'Connor highlighted that the farm was severely understaffed during the inspection periods. On November 23rd, only two staff members were present on the farm, which was insufficient for the number of animals. During the second inspection, the inspector met only Coughlan, suggesting a lack of adequate operational support. The cattle that had been housed with the two dead calves were found to be poorly animals, kept on a wet, dirty slatted shed without adequate bedding.

An Animal Health and Welfare Notice was served on Coughlan, requiring compliance with specific requirements by early to mid-January 2023. Some of these requirements were reportedly complied with. However, O'Connor and two colleagues visited the farm again in mid-January 2023 and found that the dry bedding in one of the sheds remained unhygienic. These repeated failures to maintain proper standards contributed to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Legal Proceedings and Corporate Charges

Sean Coughlan faces 40 counts, including alleged animal welfare and animal cruelty offences. In addition to the individual charges against Coughlan, Coughlan Farming Ltd is alleged to have committed 38 similar offences. The trial continues at Roscommon Circuit Court, with the jury tasked with determining the guilt or innocence of the defendant. The case underscores the stringent enforcement of animal welfare laws by the Department of Agriculture.

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The prosecution maintains that the evidence shows a systemic failure to provide basic care and humane conditions for the livestock. The defence will likely challenge these assertions as the trial progresses. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for agricultural practices and regulatory compliance in Co Mayo and surrounding areas. The court is expected to render its verdict after all evidence and arguments have been fully presented.