Sean Harding Convicted of Manslaughter in Fatal Tipperary Burglary

Sean Harding was found guilty of manslaughter for the death of 80-year-old Timothy Murnane in Tipperary. Family trauma is detailed ahead of sentencing on December 14th. (158 chars)

Sean Harding was convicted of manslaughter following the violent death of 80-year-old Timothy Murnane in Tipperary town. The incident occurred on September 12th, 2025, when Harding confronted his victim at his home on St Michael's Avenue. A jury at the Central Criminal Court in Cork reached a verdict that acquitted Harding of murder but upheld the charge of unlawful killing.

The Fatal Confrontation Details

Timothy Murnane, a retired bus driver, heard a noise and exited his house to investigate. He moved toward his garage when the confrontation began. His wife, Margaret Murnane, discovered him unconscious and covered in blood on the ground. He sustained severe trauma, including multiple bruises and abrasions to his face, neck, and chest.

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Medical evidence showed that Mr. Murnane suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain. He was transported to the hospital where he remained in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries two days after the attack, on September 14th, 2025. The severity of the facial injuries was described by family members as so extreme that he was unrecognizable.

Victim Impact Statements Presented

Rachel O'Dwyer, the daughter of the deceased, read a statement expressing profound grief. She stated that she could only identify her father by a tattoo due to the damage. She described how images of his injuries frequently flashed into her mind at night. The trauma has left a lasting psychological mark on the immediate family.

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Patrick Murnane, another son, described his father as a gentle soul whose life was ended violently. He explicitly stated that he would never forgive Sean Harding for his actions. The emotional weight of the loss was further emphasized by Timothy Murnane, who resides in Canada. He noted that his parents had planned to surprise him by traveling to see him for Christmas in 2025.

The victim's grandson, Timothy Murnane, added that his grandfather was deprived of the chance to watch his grandchildren grow up. Trinity Murnane, a granddaughter, spoke of yearning for one more conversation or hug with her grandfather. Her statement highlighted the personal void left by the violent termination of his life.

Legal Proceedings and Future Sentencing

On Monday in Cork, Margaret Murnane's victim impact statement was formally handed over to Judge Siobhan Lankford. The judge will review these statements before imposing a final sentence. Harding, who lives on Marian Terrace in Tipperary town, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He also pleaded guilty to three separate burglary charges related to the incident.

Senatorial details provided by the defense noted that Harding has 141 previous convictions. His barrister, Dean Kelly, described his client as the black sheep of a decent, hardworking family. Mr. Kelly stated that Harding deeply regretted his actions but emphasized his troubled background. The court accepted the guilty plea to manslaughter after the jury rejected the murder charge.

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Sentencing is scheduled to take place on December 14th. This date marks the conclusion of the legal proceedings regarding the fatal burglary. The family awaits the judicial response to the severe trauma inflicted on them. The community in Tipperary town continues to process the loss of a respected retired bus driver.

The case highlights the tragic consequences of break-ins and confrontations in residential areas. The detailed victim impact statements provide a glimpse into the long-term suffering of the Murnane family. The conviction of Sean Harding stands as the legal resolution to the events of September 12th, 2025.