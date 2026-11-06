Sean Harding Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Tipperary Fatal Burglary Case

Sean Harding convicted of manslaughter for the death of 80-year-old Timothy Murnane following a burglary at his Tipperary home on September 12, 2025.

A 32-year-old resident of Tipperary town has been convicted of manslaughter following a fatal disturbance during a burglary at the home of an 80-year-old neighbor. Sean Harding, of Marian Terrace, was cleared of murder charges by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in Cork but was found guilty of unlawfully killing Timothy Murnane, also known as Teddy Murnane. The verdict concludes a tense legal process involving competing arguments over criminal intent and the specific circumstances surrounding the incident on September 12, 2025.

Murder Verdict Overturned for Manslaughter

The jury of five men and seven men delivered their decision after deliberating for seven hours and 40 minutes over a two-day period. They returned a split verdict, finding Sean Harding not guilty of murder by a margin of 10 to two, but guilty of manslaughter. The charge of murder required proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Harding intended to kill or cause serious injury to Timothy Murnane, a standard the prosecution failed to meet according to the jury. However, the lesser charge of manslaughter, which Harding had pleaded guilty to, was accepted as the appropriate legal categorization of his actions.

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Burglary Incident Triggers Fatal Confrontation

The fatal events unfolded at approximately 9:30 pm on September 12, 2025, at St Michael's Avenue in Tipperary town. Sean Harding had broken into the garage of his neighbor, Timothy Murnane, with the specific intent of stealing tools to sell in order to fund a drug addiction. According to the investigation, Murnane discovered the break-in and confronted the intruder. Harding admitted to the Gardaí that he pushed Murnane and knocked him to the ground but insisted he never struck the elderly man with any object. The confrontation resulted in Murnane suffering multiple external injuries, including bruises and abrasions to his face, head, neck, chest, back, arms, and legs, as well as internal injuries.

Medical Evidence Highlights Fall as Cause of Death

Timothy Murnane was discovered lying unresponsive outside his garage by his wife, Margaret, and was transported via ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. He never regained consciousness and died at the hospital on September 14, 2025. The legal debate centered heavily on the nature of the injuries sustained. State Pathologist Dr. Heidi Okkers testified regarding the medical evidence, agreeing with the defense counsel that all fractures to the back and side of the skull were caused by the fall itself. These fractures, along with associated brain injuries and bleeding on the brain, were identified as the direct cause of Mr. Murnane's death rather than a direct assault by Harding.

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Prosecution Argues Implied Intent from Force Used

Prosecution counsel Karl Finnegan argued that intent can be formed in the spur of the moment and can be inferred from the nature of the force used. Finnegan stated to the jury that Harding intended the natural and probable consequences of his actions during the unlawful killing. The prosecution emphasized that the violence used against the elderly neighbor demonstrated a reckless disregard for human life that could support a murder conviction. However, the defense counsel, Dean Kelly, countered that while Harding's behavior was vile and squalid, it did not elevate the crime to murder. Kelly argued that Harding is only a murderer if there was a specific intent to kill or cause serious injury, which he claimed was absent in this case.

Defendant Shows Distress Upon Learning of Death

During police interviews conducted by Det Gardaí Conor Gleeson, Diarmuid Bourke, and Kevin O'Keeffe on September 13, 2025, Sean Harding displayed significant emotional distress upon learning that his actions had resulted in a fatality. When informed that Timothy Murnane had died in the hospital, Harding reportedly exclaimed that he did not mean to kill anyone and vomited due to the intensity of his reaction. The detectives were unable to continue the interview immediately due to his upset state. Harding's immediate reaction and his admission that he only pushed the victim rather than hitting him were central to the defense's argument that there was no murderous intent.

Next Steps for Sentencing and Final Judgments

Following the verdict, Judge Siobhan Lankford thanked the jury and adjourned the matter to November 9th. The court will reconvene on that date to hear submissions from both prosecution counsel Karl Finnegan and defense counsel Dean Kelly regarding sentencing. Harding was also found guilty of three other burglaries committed on the same day as the fatal incident. The upcoming hearing will determine the final penalty for the manslaughter conviction and the additional burglary charges, marking the final stage in the judicial process for this tragic case in County Tipperary.