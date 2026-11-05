Sean Harding Jury Deliberations Begin in Tipperary Murder Trial

Jury deliberations commence in the murder trial of Sean Harding, accused of killing elderly neighbor Timothy Murnane in Tipperary Town during a burglary.

Jury deliberations are set to begin in the ongoing trial of Sean Harding, a 32-year-old man charged with the murder of Timothy Murnane, an 80-year-old neighbor in Tipperary Town. The proceedings are taking place at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork, with Judge Siobhan Lankford scheduled to finalize her legal directions to the jury on Thursday. Harding, who resides on Marian Terrace in Tipperary Town, entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charge but admitted to manslaughter and three separate burglaries that occurred on September 12th, 2025.

Details of the Fatal Confrontation

Sean Harding has admitted to breaking into the garage of Timothy Murnane, who lived at St Michael's Avenue in Tipperary Town, with the specific intent of stealing tools. According to statements made during police interviews following his arrest on September 14th, 2025, Harding stated he committed the break-in to sell the stolen items to fund his drug habit. He claimed that Murnane disturbed him during the theft and that he became frightened by the encounter. Harding insisted that he only pushed the elderly man, knocking him to the ground, and denied any intention to cause fatal harm.

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Medical Evidence of Severe Injuries

The court heard extensive medical testimony regarding the condition of Timothy Murnane following the altercation. State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers identified multiple external injuries on the victim, including bruises and abrasions on his face, head, neck, chest, back, arms, and legs. More critically, the pathology report revealed severe internal injuries, including fractures to the skull and bleeding on the brain. These findings were central to the prosecution's argument that the force used by Sean Harding was sufficient to demonstrate an intent to cause serious harm.

Prosecution Argument on Intent

Prosecution counsel Karl Finnegan emphasized to the jury that the core issue in this case is whether Sean Harding possessed the necessary intention to murder Timothy Murnane. Finnegan argued that intention can be formed in the spur of the moment and that the jury can infer intent from the nature of the force applied. He highlighted the defensive injuries found on the deceased man's arms as evidence that Murnane attempted to protect himself. Finnegan asked the jury to consider the significant age difference between the defendant and the victim when evaluating the confrontation.

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Defense Claims of Non-Violent Intent

Defense counsel Dean Kelly acknowledged that his client's actions were vile and squalid, noting that Harding was crawling around his neighborhood, just 150 meters from his own home, to steal items purchased through the hard work of his neighbors. However, Kelly argued that these unappealing behaviors do not automatically constitute murder. He insisted that Harding is only guilty of murder if the jury decides he intended to kill or cause serious injury. Kelly also referenced the testimony of Justin Harding, the defendant's brother, who described Sean as a non-violent robber who had been stealing from sheds for years but was not inherently dangerous.

Statements to Gardaí and Final Review

The defense placed significant weight on Sean Harding's repeated statements to gardaí during post-arrest interviews, where he consistently asserted that he did not mean to hurt the man. Kelly noted that Harding described the incident at the garage door as being a million miles away from any premeditated intent to murder. Judge Siobhan Lankford is currently completing her charge to the jury, providing them with the legal framework needed to distinguish between the guilty plea to manslaughter and the contested charge of murder. The jury will now begin their deliberations to determine the final verdict in this tragic case.