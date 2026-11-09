Sean Jansen Injury Rules Out Ireland Number Eight Ahead of Fiji Clash

Ireland confirm Sean Jansen's Nations Championship campaign is over due to a knee injury. Dan Sheehan misses Fiji but returns for South Africa on 21 November.

The Ireland national rugby union team has officially confirmed that number eight Sean Jansen will not participate in the remainder of the current Nations Championship campaign. This announcement follows a knee injury sustained during the second half of the squad's victory over Argentina on Friday night. The injury forces the Connacht player to miss all scheduled matches for the rest of the month, dealing a significant blow to the team's forward options ahead of critical upcoming fixtures.

Jansen Injury Impact on Squad Depth

Jansen now joins fellow number eights Caelan Doris and Jack Conan on the injury list, leaving Ireland with a depleted back-row contingent. The confirmation of this injury means that Andy Farrell must urgently reshuffle his squad composition. With Jansen ruled out, the team lacks a dedicated out-and-out number eight, creating immediate tactical challenges for the coaching staff. This situation highlights the fragility of squad depth when key specialists are sidelined simultaneously during a high-intensity international window.

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Sheehan Concussion Return Timeline

Ireland have also confirmed that captain Dan Sheehan will miss this weekend's match against Fiji in Dublin. The Leinster hooker suffered a concussion in the first half of the Argentina game. However, management is optimistic about his recovery, noting that a standard 12-day return-to-play period should allow him to recover in time for the major fixture against South Africa on 21 November. This timeline ensures that Ireland retains its leadership core for the championship-deciding match later in the month.

New Squad Call-Ups for Fiji

In response to the mounting injury concerns, Ireland manager Andy Farrell has called up two new players to the squad this week. Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy has been selected, bringing experience with seven previous caps for the national team. Additionally, uncapped Ulster back row David McCann has received his first call-up. The 26-year-old has been praised for his consistent strong form for Ulster in recent seasons. McCann primarily plays as a blindside or openside flanker for his province, offering versatile forward cover.

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Positional Shifts and Future Options

With the number eight spot vacant, Ulster's Nick Timoney is the most likely starter against South Africa in two weekends. Timoney moved into that position from openside when Jansen was forced off against Argentina and played impressively. Other options include uncapped James McNabney and Cian Prendergast, who has played there for Connacht. Meanwhile, centre Bundee Aki returns to full training after illness ruled him out of the Argentina win. He is expected to wear the number 23 shirt upon his return to the squad.

Monitoring Injury Concerns and A Squad

Ireland will be able to call on right wing Rob Baloucoune and flanker Josh van der Flier, who were injury concerns on Friday night. An IRFU statement says that Ireland management are hopeful that they will both be available against Fiji. They will be monitored closely this week. On the Ireland A front, the IRFU has confirmed that Tom Ahern, Ethan McIlroy, and Michael Milne have been ruled out of the game against Fiji A in Cork on Friday 20 November. Munster lock Fineen Wycherley, Leinster fullback Todd Lawlor, and Munster loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman have been called up in their places.