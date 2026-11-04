Sean Jansen starts at number eight for Ireland against Argentina in first home Test

Connacht number eight Sean Jansen will make his first home Test start for Ireland against Argentina on Friday night in Dublin, with Caelan Doris and Jack Conan injured.

Sean Jansen will make his first home Test start for Ireland against Argentina on Friday night in Dublin. The Connacht number eight starts in the absence of injured pair Caelan Doris and Jack Conan.

He made his Ireland debut with a start against Japan in July, scoring a try and earning the man of the match award. Jansen's family and friends back in New Zealand will watch the game with breakfast at 9.10am on Saturday morning. Everyone from Dunedin's Green Island RFC and North Otago will be glued to the TV. They hope to see him kick on from his breakthrough summer with Ireland.

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Speaking ahead of the game, Jansen said: You feel a lot more settled when you know the lads, you know the calling system, you know what international rugby is about. I thought I had a good club season, got a good shot against Japan, and then I was able to get a Test against the All Blacks. I was happy, but it just made me more and more hungry. I have had a taste.

It is just becoming a bit more comfortable. After facing Japan, Jansen earned a place on the bench against the All Blacks at Eden Park the following weekend. It was a disappointing night for Ireland in Auckland, but it was still special for Jansen to face the haka and play against his native New Zealand in front of a big group of his loved ones. Jansen has watched Ireland play at the Aviva Stadium before, against Fiji two years ago.

He said: It is different being in the Aviva. I have watched a few games there, and it is completely different. I cannot wait to get an opportunity to run out and play in front of the home crowd. Born and bred in Dunedin, Jansen qualifies for Ireland through his maternal grandparents.

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New Zealand Roots And Family Links

Kathleen's parents were born in Belfast and Monasterevin, and left Ireland for New Zealand in their teens. His grandparents met on the boat to New Zealand as teenagers. He joined Connacht from Leicester Tigers in 2023. He was a serious find by Connacht, having been a serious find by Steve Borthwick's Leicester initially.

Jansen first played rugby when he went to secondary school at King's High School and then Otago Boys' High. He played for a couple of Otago provincial age-grade teams, featuring in the second row as well as back row. He joined Green Island RFC after school for his club rugby. Though he was part of Otago's academy set-up, there was no obvious route into their first team in the National Provincial Championship.

In 2021, Jansen moved to North Otago on loan and began excelling in the Heartland Championship. The games were televised, which proved crucial. His uncle, Luke, helped him put together a compilation of his highlights and sent it out into the rugby world. Fittingly, Luke was there in Australia in July when Jansen made his Ireland debut.

Borthwick was impressed with Jansen's clips and gave him a shot at Leicester in 2022. He made 15 appearances over 18 months. By then, his Irish eligibility had come to light, and Connacht pounced. Jansen is determined to seize his opportunity.

Jansen Ready To Seize Ireland Opportunity

He said: It is a great opportunity for me, especially with the World Cup year coming in, to really put my stamp down and show Faz and show Ireland what I am about. I am not just here to fill a jersey because a few boys are injured. If selected, I am here to attack it. I want to be starting at eight.

Everyone wants to start and it just makes the team better. Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell said: I think what stood out was probably his diligence.

Maybe when you look at a guy, I am not sure what he has going on with his hair at the moment, but he generally has some kind of a rat's tail or some kind of a something, and you are kind of wondering what kind of a character you are going to meet, but he was incredibly diligent. He is not just a guy that has some big carries and some big moments.

O'Connell added: Sometimes the guys that are really physical just rely on that and they are not so diligent. Or sometimes the guys that are really diligent are not as physical as they probably could be or should be. And I think he has both. You do not have to tell him anything twice.

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If you say something to him and he understands it and he sees the value in it, he just goes about making it part of his game. He moves really quick. He is excellent on the GPS stuff. He is a real power athlete.

His ball carry has always been excellent, but his defence this season has been brilliant. He has the concentration to be that kind of relentless player but then also his tackle entry and the back end after he gets good tackles has been really good. He is good fun as well. He is a really brilliant addition and find for us because when he showed up at Connacht, I had not heard of him.

O'Connell Praises Work Ethic And Power

I did not know him. After the summer, one message from the coaching staff centred on winning the fight line, whether in the contact area when carrying the ball or making a tackle. Jansen took that back to Connacht and worked on it in training. He said: A lot of stuff I would be doing in training, post-training, pre-training, where I am working on my entry for tackle, I am following my legs in.

It is drills where I am beating your man and carrying, but it is also a mindset thing. Ireland's work with mental skills coach Gary Keegan has helped players concentrate on staying in the present. Jansen said: It is just playing freely, and I feel like when Ireland are at their best, they are playing free. You look like the ball is just moving so nicely.

It is class to watch, so you have just got to get out of your own way. He believes Ireland must give the home crowd something to respond to, recalling the atmosphere generated by Irish supporters at the 2023 World Cup in France. He said: It is the moments where there is kick-chase, and we are all sprinting, or there are scraps on the ground and everyone is diving to it.

World Cup Ambitions And Team Focus

It is just the moments that do not take any talent, that we are going to outwork every other team and just get the crowd behind us. Jansen is focused on the present but aware of the bigger picture, including the Six Nations and the World Cup. He said: The World Cup, as a kid watching rugby, it is the pinnacle of your career.

If you cannot get excited about that, there is not much that is going to excite you. You have got to attack it. You have got to keep building every week. You cannot have a session where I turn up to training and I am just going through the motions.

We need to attack every moment, every session, every week. By the time we come into the World Cup, we are flying. Jansen's journey to the Ireland team has been unique. From playing in the Heartland Championship to being discovered by Leicester, then Connacht, and now Ireland, he has taken every opportunity.

His ability to win collisions on both sides of the ball could be important against a powerful Pumas team on Friday night. But O'Connell insists there is more to his game.