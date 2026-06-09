Sean McGovern of Kinahan Cartel Gets 24-Year Sentence for Directing Murder and Attempted Murder

Sean McGovern, a senior Kinahan cartel figure, was sentenced to 24 years in prison by the Special Criminal Court for directing the murder of Noel Kirwan and an attempted murder of James 'Mago' Gately. The sentence, one of the longest for gangland crimes, requires him to serve at least 16 years. McGovern is the first of seven US-sanctioned cartel leaders based in Dubai to be convicted. The conviction is hailed as a major victory against organised crime, proving no one is untouchable.

The Special Criminal Court has convicted Sean McGovern, a senior figure in the Kinahan organised crime cartel, for directing the murder of Noel Kirwan and an attempted murder of James 'Mago' Gately.

McGovern, a 40-year-old father of two, received a 24-year prison sentence, with at least 16 years to be served due to his trusted prisoner status allowing one-third remission. He has already spent about a year and eight months in custody since his arrest in Dubai in October 2024. The sentence is among the longest for gangland crimes outside of murder cases in Ireland.

McGovern was the first of seven cartel leaders, all once based in Dubai and sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2022, to be arrested in the UAE, extradited, and convicted. The court heard he planned, oversaw, and directed the killing of Kirwan, a 62-year-old man with no criminal involvement who was a friend of the Hutch family. Kirwan was tracked via a GPS device fitted to his car and was shot outside his Clondalkin home in December 2016.

McGovern also directed the failed conspiracy to murder Gately, a Hutch associate, between 2015 and 2017. Judge Patrick McGrath described McGovern as a senior trusted lieutenant and a significant figure in the cartel. The conviction is seen as a major blow to the Kinahan cartel, which law enforcement describes as one of the richest and most ruthless gangs in the western world.

Det Supt Dave Gallagher of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stated the case proves there are no untouchables in Irish organised crime. The Kirwan family expressed relief; Christopher Kirwan said McGovern had watched and tracked their father for nine months. The sentence increases the likelihood that cartel leader Daniel Kinahan, if extradited from the UAE, could face 30 years or more, possibly life.

McGovern, who survived being shot at the Regency Hotel in 2016, had proposed using a gunman nicknamed 'Teeth' to restore his confidence after earlier failed attempts. His supporters in court gasped when the sentence was announced. The case underscores the Garda's commitment to pursuing leaders and facilitators of organised crime





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kinahan Cartel Sean Mcgovern Noel Kirwan James Gately Special Criminal Court Organised Crime Murder Conviction Garda Daniel Kinahan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kinahan lieutenant Sean McGovern set to learn his fateInvestigators expect McGovern will be sentenced to between 12 and 20 years

Read more »

Kinahan Lieutenant Sean McGovern Faces Lengthy Sentence for Organised Crime OffencesSean McGovern, a close confidant of Daniel Kinahan, is to be sentenced today for directing a criminal organisation linked to the murder of Christopher Kirwan, as part of the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Read more »

Kinahan Lieutenant Sean McGovern Jailed for 24 Years for Orchestrating Murder of Noel KirwanSean McGovern, a senior Kinahan cartel figure, was sentenced to 24 years for directing the murder of Noel Kirwan and plotting another hit. The victim's son condemned the prolonged surveillance and asked if the crime was worth it.

Read more »

Kinahan Cartel Lieutenant Sean McGovern Sentenced to Prison for Orchestrating Murder of Noel KirwanSean McGovern, a trusted lieutenant of the Kinahan drug cartel, has been sentenced to prison for directing a criminal gang and orchestrating the murder of innocent father Noel Kirwan. He showed little emotion during sentencing, even engaging in Sudoku puzzles.

Read more »