Sean Rocks's family struggles with financial reality of misclassification; RTE faces questions over job role misclassification

The family of Sean Rocks, the late presenter of the Radio 1 arts and culture programme Arena, has been struggling with the financial reality of his job role being mistakenly classified as producer. Sean Rocks’s partner Catherine Bailey revealed that her partner tried to rectify the issue with RTE management but was always fobbed off. RTE has faced questions over the misclassification of presenter Derek Mooney as a producer. The best exam essay, most hilarious filming in Dublin, and the misclassification of Sean Rocks's job role were a few of the topics discussed in the text.

Financial reality of ‘misclassified’ job role kept presenter ‘up at night’, says Catherine Bailey Sean Rocks , who died at the age of 64 last July after a brief illness, presented the Radio 1 arts and culture programme Arena for 16 years.

Catherine Bailey, Rocks’s partner of 22 years, said the producer classification meant his family was ‘very disadvantaged’ financially. RTÉ has faced questions in the last week after it confirmed Derek Mooney was classed as a producer, rather than a presenter, for years. Paul Rudd on filming in Dublin: ‘The people here are so hilarious.

It was kind of a hoot’ The best exam essay I read this year was an angry – and refreshingly human – one Earlier this week, it emerged Rocks had been put on a producer salary with an additional allowance for his on-air role, a situation which his family say negatively affected his pension. Bailey on Friday said her late partner was paid a ‘modest’ salary and nothing ‘remotely’ near the top-10 wages paid to some of his colleagues.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with David McCullagh programme, she said Rocks tried to rectify the situation with RTÉ management on multiple occasions over the years. Bailey said: “It was a huge part of our lives and it was something that really kept Seán up at night. He wanted to tidy up his situation ...

“Seán went in numerous times to senior management to try and get this rectified and to say: ‘I’m being misclassified, I’m not a producer, I shouldn’t be on this allowance situation with my main wage, can you please rectify this? ’ “And, you know, he was fobbed off an awful lot, as in: ‘Yes, yes, we’ll get back to you, we’ll get back to you’ ... Bakhurst and other RTÉ officials appeared at the Oireachtas media committee on Thursday.

Bakhurst said he had spoken to Bailey and wanted to try to find a solution. Bailey on Friday said she had requested a meeting with Bakhurst. In a statement read out on RTÉ radio, the director general said he was happy to meet her ... Catherine Bailey said she was still in a ‘very grief-stricken state’ when she tried to tackle some of the administration that needs to be done when a person dies.

She got in touch with RTÉ about Rocks’s pension and was given ‘a number that seemed completely out of whack to Seán’s earnings’ ... Bakhurst said he had spoken to Bailey and wanted to try to find a solution . I am a single mother now with two very young children left in this precarious situation Bailey said . We’re good people.

We’re honest, hardworking people. We just wanted what was fair and Seán just wanted to be treated correctly. He worked exceedingly hard, he had such pride in his work. He loved the artists of his country .

. . He actually loved RTÉ and all the workers in there, so it’s just very difficult to, at the end of his days, that posthumously we’re being treated like this . .

. Seán deserved better.

“They believed this wouldn’t happen, that things would work out with his health issues. ”





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RTE Misclassification Sean Rocks Catherine Bailey Presenter Job Role Finances Health Issues Sean Rocks Family RTE Management Sean Rocks's Pension

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