Sebastian Sawe Breaks Two-Hour Marathon Barrier in London

Kenyan runner Sebastian Sawe makes history at the 2026 London Marathon, becoming the first person to officially run a marathon in under two hours with a time of 1:59.30. Peter Lynch also sets a new Irish national record.

Sebastian Sawe etched his name into the annals of marathon history at the 2026 London Marathon , achieving a monumental feat by becoming the first person to officially complete the race in under two hours.

His winning time of 1:59.30 not only secured his second consecutive London Marathon title but also shattered the previous world record of 2:00.35, held by the late Kelvin Kiptum. The race witnessed an extraordinary display of athleticism, with the top three runners all surpassing Kiptum’s previous record. Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia finished a close second with a remarkable time of 1:59.41, and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda secured third place in 2:00.28.

Sawe’s performance also eclipsed the unofficial sub-two-hour time of 1:59.40 set by Eliud Kipchoge in 2019, solidifying his achievement as a true breakthrough in marathon running. The conditions in London were exceptionally favorable, contributing to the unprecedented speed displayed by the elite athletes. The men’s race began at a blistering pace, with Sawe consistently ahead of the world record pace in the early stages.

A slight easing of the pace occurred around the Cutty Sark landmark, but the leading contenders remained tightly grouped. Beyond Sawe’s historic victory, the London Marathon also saw a new national record set by Peter Lynch of Ireland. Lynch finished ninth overall with an impressive time of 2:06:08, significantly improving his previous personal best of 2:09:36 and breaking Fearghal Curtin’s Irish national record of 2:07:54, established the previous year.

Lynch’s performance was a testament to his dedication and training, marking a significant milestone in Irish athletics. The women’s race also delivered a record-breaking performance, with Tigst Assefa successfully defending her London Marathon title and setting a new women’s-only world record of 2:15.41. Both Sawe’s and Assefa’s times are currently pending official ratification, but their performances are already being celebrated as landmark achievements. The race unfolded with Sawe maintaining a strong pace, reaching the halfway point in an astonishing 1:00.29.

As the race progressed, Sawe and Kejelcha gradually distanced themselves from Kiplimo, establishing a clear lead. The final kilometers saw Sawe demonstrating exceptional endurance and determination, finding an extra gear to push ahead of Kejelcha and secure his place in history. The collective effort of the elite runners in London has redefined the boundaries of what was previously considered possible in marathon running.

The event showcased not only the physical prowess of the athletes but also the advancements in training techniques and race strategies. The London Marathon has long been a prestigious event in the world of athletics, and the 2026 edition will undoubtedly be remembered as a turning point in the sport. The race’s impact extends beyond the individual achievements of the winners, inspiring runners and athletes worldwide to strive for excellence.

The atmosphere in London was electric, with enthusiastic crowds cheering on the runners and witnessing history unfold before their eyes. The success of the event underscores the enduring appeal of marathon running and its ability to captivate audiences globally. The performances of Sawe, Kejelcha, Kiplimo, Lynch, and Assefa will serve as benchmarks for future generations of marathon runners, pushing the limits of human endurance and athletic achievement





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Marathon London Marathon Sebastian Sawe World Record Running Athletics Peter Lynch Tigst Assefa

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