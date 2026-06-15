Secret 2002 Meeting Recording Exposes Plan to Pressure Lowry and O'Brien Over English Land Deals

A newly revealed video from a 2002 meeting shows Kevin Phelan detailing a scheme to use information about English land deals to pressure Michael Lowry and Denis O'Brien. The recording, made by Ken Richardson, provides fresh insight into transactions investigated by the Moriarty Tribunal.

A secret recording from a meeting in York in February 2002 has been revealed, documenting a plan to pressure former Irish minister Michael Lowry and businessman Denis O'Brien for money.

The meeting, attended by land agent Kevin Phelan, the late Ken Richardson, and Mark Weaver, was recorded by Richardson without Phelan's knowledge. More than two decades later, the recording and its contents are being published for the first time by The Irish Times. The context of the meeting was the Moriarty Tribunal in Dublin, which was investigating financial connections between Lowry and O'Brien related to the 1995 mobile phone licence competition.

Phelan, who was involved in several English land deals in the late 1990s, told the meeting he possessed information that could be used to pressure both men into selling property at a discount. He claimed the deals were funded by O'Brien but linked to Lowry, a point consistently denied by both parties during the tribunal. Richardson, the former owner of Doncaster Rovers Football Club, had a criminal history including a race-fixing fraud and an arson conviction.

His assistant, Weaver, provided the recording to The Irish Times, but publication was delayed until Phelan's recent imprisonment for an unrelated fraud. The land deals in Mansfield, Cheadle, and Doncaster totaled approximately £5 million. Phelan asserted he was owed a substantial portion of a £700,000 retention fund from the Doncaster transaction for his work. He explained that his instructions from Lowry, a recently resigned minister with tax concerns, were to source long-term projects that would not generate immediate income.

Phelan admitted he knew the money did not belong to Lowry but did not question its source, believing it to be legal. The tribunal's understanding evolved after The Irish Times published a report in January 2003 linking Lowry to the Doncaster deal, leading to the realization that the English transactions were central to the investigation. Phelan described the fallout when the connections emerged, stating that the 'shit hit the fan big time' over the deals





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Moriarty Tribunal Michael Lowry Denis O'brien Kevin Phelan English Land Deals Secret Recording Doncaster Rovers Mobile Phone Licence Political Corruption Ireland

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