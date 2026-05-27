Security Fears Raised Over Publication of Irish Naval Personnel Names in EU Fisheries List

A list published by the European Fisheries Control Agency containing names of Irish naval personnel involved in counter-drug smuggling operations has sparked concerns among military sources that it could aid criminal or hostile intelligence services in identifying and targeting individuals.

A list of 215 names published by the European Fisheries Control Agency has raised serious security concerns among Irish military sources, as it includes personnel involved in sensitive counter- drug smuggling operations.

The list, which does not contain ranks or specific job titles, comprises members of the Defence Forces, the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority, gardaí, and Revenue officers. Most are Defence Forces personnel, including those serving on naval vessels and surveillance crews aboard the Air Corps' maritime patrol aircraft. These aircraft are used not only for fisheries patrols but also to monitor drug smuggling ships and vessels from Russia's shadow fleet.

The publication of these names, according to several military sources, provides valuable clues to hostile actors about the involvement of Defence Forces members in frontline maritime operations. When combined with other publicly available information, such as social media profiles, it could allow criminals to locate and target individual members. This increases the risk of personnel being approached, coerced, or exploited, as similar approaches have occurred in the past.

The Defence Forces spokesman stated that the organisation had no personal security concerns about operational or personnel security in relation to the matter. He explained that under EU and Irish regulations, the Defence Forces must designate those serving on any ship, vessel, or aircraft holding the rank of Leading Seaman or Corporal and above as Sea Fisheries Protection Officers.

The list published by the European Fisheries Control Agency contains no discernible information about an individual's occupation or appointment beyond their country of registration. It does not include home or work addresses, dates of birth, or other personal details. The agency stated it is not aware of any safety concerns.

However, the concerns raised by military sources highlight a potential vulnerability. The list includes names of those involved with the N2, the naval branch of the Irish Military Intelligence Service, which could be particularly valuable to hostile intelligence services. The potential for leaking information was underscored by a previous incident in which a naval rating was convicted of leaking information about a ship's position to facilitate cocaine importation, receiving a three-month jail sentence.

The current situation has prompted discussions about balancing transparency and security in the context of EU regulations. While the list itself is limited in detail, the cumulative effect of such disclosures, when cross-referenced with other data, could pose a real threat to the safety of Irish personnel engaged in critical maritime security operations





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Ireland Naval Personnel Security Risk Drug Smuggling Fisheries List

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