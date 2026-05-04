Security guard loses unfair dismissal case after being found asleep on duty

A security guard in Dublin has lost his claim for unfair dismissal after being found asleep at a primary care centre. The Workplace Relations Commission ruled the dismissal was justified, citing the guard's initial admission of falling asleep and the company's zero-tolerance policy.

A Dublin security guard , Amen Kifle, has been unsuccessful in his claim of unfair dismissal after being terminated from his position with Synergy Security Solutions following an incident where he was found asleep while on duty at a primary care centre in Coolock.

The case was heard by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), and adjudication officer Dónal Moore ruled against Mr Kifle, stating that the dismissal was justified. The incident occurred last July when a compliance officer conducting a routine visit at 5.30am discovered Mr Kifle asleep. This prompted an investigation by Synergy Security Solutions, during which Mr Kifle initially admitted to falling asleep.

However, during the WRC hearing, Mr Kifle presented a different account, asserting that he had only closed his eyes due to a severe migraine and was not actually asleep. He detailed experiencing a 13-hour shift without a break and the onset of a migraine, leading him to take medication and briefly close his eyes to alleviate light sensitivity and pain.

He further argued that the company’s response was disproportionate, citing a colleague who had been caught sleeping on duty twice and received only a warning, subsequently being promoted. He also raised concerns about being subjected to excessive working hours, including seven consecutive days without a break, and alleged inappropriate questioning about his religious beliefs by a supervisor. Synergy Security Solutions defended its decision, emphasizing its strict 'zero-tolerance' policy regarding sleeping on the job.

The company maintained that a thorough investigation and a full appeal process were followed before the decision to dismiss Mr Kifle for gross misconduct was made. They argued that the dismissal was a proportionate response to the seriousness of the offense. The WRC heard evidence from the company detailing the initial admission made by Mr Kifle during the investigation. This documented admission proved crucial to the outcome of the case.

The company highlighted the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance in the security industry and justified its strict policy on sleeping as essential to ensuring the safety and security of the premises and individuals under their protection. They presented evidence demonstrating the robustness of their procedures and the legitimate loss of trust in Mr Kifle following the incident.

The company’s representatives stressed that the security guard’s role demanded constant alertness and that any lapse in vigilance could have serious consequences. They also refuted the claims of inconsistent treatment and inappropriate questioning, asserting that all employees are held to the same standards and that any interactions with employees are conducted professionally and respectfully.

The WRC adjudication officer, Dónal Moore, ultimately sided with Synergy Security Solutions, giving greater weight to the documented evidence of Mr Kifle’s initial admission of falling asleep. He acknowledged the company’s robust procedures and concluded that the loss of trust resulting from the incident was a justifiable reason for termination.

Mr Moore specifically noted that a strict policy regarding sleeping on duty is warranted given the nature of the security industry and the potential risks associated with a security guard being inattentive. He dismissed Mr Kifle’s claim under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977, finding it to be without merit.

Furthermore, Mr Moore stated that the additional issues raised by Mr Kifle – concerning excessive working hours and alleged discrimination – fell outside his jurisdiction as they had not been formally submitted to the WRC as separate complaints. This means that those specific allegations were not considered as part of the unfair dismissal case. The ruling underscores the importance of adhering to company policies, particularly in safety-sensitive roles, and the significance of documented evidence in employment disputes.

The case serves as a reminder to employers of the need for fair and thorough investigations and appeal processes when considering disciplinary action, and to employees of the importance of accurately representing their actions during investigations





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Unfair Dismissal Security Guard Workplace Relations Commission Dublin Synergy Security Solutions Sleeping On Duty Gross Misconduct Employment Law

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