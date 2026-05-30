See You on the Other Side by Jay McInerney: Life on the surface

A beautifully observed, big-hearted debut novel, See You on the Other Side explores the lives of three characters: Delphin, a solitary lighthouse keeper; Venus, a woman who has fled her home and abusive husband; and Marcus, an archaeologist struggling with loneliness and panic attacks.

The protagonist, a solitary lighthouse keeper south of Greenland, shines out strong and clear. Delphin's unusual name was given to him by his mother, who was drunk when she registered his birth and misspelled 'Dolphin'.

In 1959, when Delphin was 10, his grandfather announced he was off to be a lighthouse keeper on Wolf Island, south of Greenland. Delphin went with him. Now 73, Delphin lives alone in the yellow-and-black-striped lighthouse. Granda is long dead, and the only other island inhabitant, Yak Forsythe - on whom Delphin depended for monthly supply runs to the mainland - has disappeared, presumed drowned.

'If the sea wants you, it will get you,' Delphin thinks. Believing his days to be 'faltering candles', Delphin issues an ultimatum to the universe. Soon after, he discovers a woman cast up on the rocks. Venus has fled her home and her abusive husband in Gdansk.

She goes into labour with nothing but Delphin and his 1962 army field manual for help, his cats sitting in a row, watching, their front paws tucked in, like people waiting to be entertained. Venus stays, believing the sea winds brought her and her new son to safety. The third narrative strand belongs to Marcus Forsythe. A former inhabitant of Wolf Island, he is now an archaeologist working in Luxor.

Marcus is not solitary like Delphin, but he is lonely, and some unknown disquiet in his past has begun to trigger debilitating panic attacks. Every lighthouse has a unique flash; a repeating pattern of light and dark known as its 'character'. It's a satisfying inversion that in The Lightning, Delphin's character shines out, strong and clear, illuminating the world for those around him





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See You On The Other Side Jay Mcinerney Book Review Literary Fiction

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