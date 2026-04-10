Seeing Clearly: A Father's Reflection on His Daughter's Glasses

A father reflects on his daughter's new glasses, the missed signs leading to her diagnosis, and his own surprising, previously unseen biases about glasses, nerd culture, and childhood insults.

The signs were there, we just didn't see them. Or rather, we saw them but chose not to notice. There was the head tilting when watching movies, the constant eye rubbing, the occasional complaints of headaches and sensitivity to light. It wasn't until our three-year-old daughter started covering her left eye with her hand that we truly began to pay attention. The optician confirmed our fears, diagnosing her with a lazy eye and prescribing the strongest possible glasses for her age.

While the staff were congratulatory, my wife and I were filled with a sense of shame, remembering the warning signs we'd missed or brushed aside. Soon after, her bright pink glasses were ready. They are a far cry from the thick, clunky glasses I recall from childhood, these are sleek and stylish. She has embraced them wholeheartedly, wearing them constantly and taking great pride in their care. Watching her meticulously clean the lenses with her tiny cloth multiple times a day, it's clear she enjoys having her own things and the responsibility that comes with them. I also suspect, she is thrilled to finally be able to see the world clearly, after how long it was a blur. The strength of her prescription is only fully apparent when you look at her head-on. Her eyes are magnified, making her look like an anime character. Her doctors said, had we not caught this when we did, she might have had reading issues for life. I'm so very glad it was caught early. Now, she looks happy and proud with her new sniper scopes! \I never wore glasses myself, and I never thought I had any biases about them, but I now realize that I had some, even if I wasn't fully conscious of it. Even though I remember my parents repeating the same sayings of the 1950s and 1960s, the ones that were meant to destroy the self-worth of anyone wearing glasses. Things like “boys seldom make passes at girls who wear glasses” genre. As a child, the insults were common, “speccy” and “four-eyes”, or even “speccy-four-eyes” were common schoolyard insults. The association between visual impairment and nerdiness was very strong, so glasses were a shorthand for socially awkward characters in every film, comic or TV show. Remnants of this still remain, as a brief search for the word “nerd” in your library of emojis will attest. It was a common storyline in films to reveal the “beautiful girl” when she took off her glasses. And then there is the most jarring act of tactical nerd-face in the western canon -- the single pair of glasses that has, for nine decades now, stopped people from realizing that Superman and Clark Kent are the only two men in Metropolis who have blue hair. \When I discussed this with my brother, we were amazed at how weird it all seemed. My teenage nephew, overhearing, seemed to boggle at the very concept that someone could be teased for wearing glasses at all. He asked us, what would people say to them?I mean, would you tease someone for having red hair??? We just went back to our past and confirmed that his father and I were both routinely slagged for being redheads. The nephew’s bafflement at this was encouraging, even uplifting, but it stung a little, giving us that dizzying sense of how consistently, casually cruel life could be for anybody slightly different when we were growing up. There are so many things I don't notice until I'm made to





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