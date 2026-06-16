Seized Copy of James Joyce's Ulysses Resurfaces from Royal Mail Archive

A first edition of James Joyce's Ulysses intercepted by British authorities in 1933 and later impounded by the Post Office has been traced to the Royal Mail Archive. The book, sent by Dublin pub owner Davy Byrne-a character in the novel-to a London bookseller, was part of a limited run and came with Byrne's business card and reviews. The seizure highlights the lengthy British ban on the novel, enforced by legal warrants and customs officials.

James Joyce reportedly said he wanted his books to keep the critics busy for 300 years. His most famous one, Ulysses , kept the British post office and customs busy for nearly fourteen years following its publication in Paris in 1922.

The book was banned in Britain, and a specific copy was intercepted and impounded by the British Post Office in 1933 on government orders. This particular seized copy had a unique provenance: it was sent from Dublin to a London bookseller by Davy Byrne, the proprietor of a well-known city-centre pub that still bears his name and who also appears as a character in the novel.

Byrne was selling the book for £3-0-0 sterling, a sum equivalent to about £280 or €322 today. His business card showing the pub's address at 21 Duke Street was enclosed with the book, along with the publisher's errata slip and excerpts of favorable reviews. All these items were retained in the Royal Mail Archive in London.

The seized book was from the limited first edition of 1,000 copies published by Shakespeare and Company, with approximately 750 printed on handmade paper and numbered 251 to 1,000. It is numbered 895. For context, another copy from the same print run, number 955, was offered for sale for €32,750 by De Búrca Rare Books in Dublin this year. The book was being sold to Jacob Schwartz, a New York-born dentist turned London bookseller.

Schwartz founded the Ulysses Bookshop on Bury Street and was nicknamed "The Great Extractor" by Joyce scholar Richard Ellmann, who credited Schwartz with eliciting from Joyce the famous quote about keeping critics busy for three centuries. Schwartz also appears as Dr. Jacob Schwartz in the acknowledgments of the first Joyce biography published in 1939 by Herbert Gorman, with assistance from Joyce and his brothers.

The British government had banned the importation of Ulysses within a year of its Paris publication on February 2nd, 1922, which happened to be Joyce's 40th birthday. The chief legal adviser to the cabinet, Ernley Blackwell, sent a confidential letter from the Home Office to the postmaster general on January 10th, 1923, stating that a copy had been detained at Croydon Aerodrome as indecent.

He advised that the book was obscene and should be forfeited under customs law, with all further copies to be similarly seized. Blackwell had previously been involved in the prosecution of Roger Casement for high treason after the 1916 Rising and had authorized the circulation of Casement's controversial Black Diaries.

The ban was reinforced by a warrant signed by Home Secretary John Gilmour on March 27th, 1933-just months before the US ban was lifted-authorizing the Post Office to detain, open, and inspect any postal packets believed to contain Ulysses. Davy Byrne's pub, which Joyce calls a "moral pub" in Ulysses, remains at its original 1904 location at 21 Duke Street in Dublin.

The establishment is featured prominently in the novel, with about a dozen pages set inside, and it also appears in Joyce's Dubliners short story "Counterparts.

" In Ulysses, Leopold Bloom enters the pub on June 16th, 1904 for a lunch of Gorgonzola cheese with mustard and a glass of Burgundy. While there, Bloom admires the craftsmanship of the oak countertop, chats intermittently with Byrne and another customer named Nosey Flynn, and spends most of his time musing about food, his wife Molly, and her infidelity.

Byrne, originally from Wicklow, purchased the pub in 1889 and cultivated a clientele that included many notable figures such as politicians Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith, writers Tom Kettle, Liam O'Flaherty, and Pádraic Ó Conaire, and artists FR Higgins and William Orpen, according to Vivien Igoe's 2016 book "The Real People of Joyce's Ulysses.





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James Joyce Ulysses Davy Byrne British Ban Royal Mail Archive Jacob Schwartz

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